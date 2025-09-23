The post Lawmakers Push SEC To Adopt Trump’s 401(k) Crypto Plan — Is Bitcoin Retirement Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A coalition of House Republicans are urging the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to swiftly implement President Trump’s recent executive order that could allow millions of Americans to gain exposure to Bitcoin and other alternative assets through their 401(k) retirement accounts. Executive Order 14330, signed on August 7, directs the SEC and Department of Labor (DOL) to update regulations so that retirement savers can diversify beyond the narrow confines of traditional stocks and bonds.  The policy explicitly backs the idea that “every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include investments in alternative assets” where plan fiduciaries deem it appropriate.  In other words, for everyday savers, the order could mean finally having the freedom to put part of their hard-earned retirement money into assets they believe in — including Bitcoin. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 US lawmakers urge SEC Chair Paul Aktins to implement President Trump’s executive order that would allow Bitcoin in 401(k)s 👏 pic.twitter.com/SgKDUHS1qr — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 22, 2025 House Lawmakers Push for Retirement Bitcoin In a letter to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, Chairman French Hill, Rep. Ann Wagner, and seven other lawmakers praised Trump’s order for the potential to democratize investing.  They urged regulators to revise existing guidance that currently blocks roughly 90 million Americans from allocating to asset classes long reserved for the wealthy. “Given these directives, we encourage the SEC to provide swift assistance to the Secretary of Labor and to make any necessary revisions to its current regulations and guidance,” the letter stated. “We also request the SEC review bipartisan legislation being advanced in the 119th Congress concerning accredited investors. We are hopeful that such actions will help the 90 million Americans that are currently restricted from investing in alternative assets to secure a dignified, comfortable retirement.” While “alternative assets” broadly… The post Lawmakers Push SEC To Adopt Trump’s 401(k) Crypto Plan — Is Bitcoin Retirement Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A coalition of House Republicans are urging the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to swiftly implement President Trump’s recent executive order that could allow millions of Americans to gain exposure to Bitcoin and other alternative assets through their 401(k) retirement accounts. Executive Order 14330, signed on August 7, directs the SEC and Department of Labor (DOL) to update regulations so that retirement savers can diversify beyond the narrow confines of traditional stocks and bonds.  The policy explicitly backs the idea that “every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include investments in alternative assets” where plan fiduciaries deem it appropriate.  In other words, for everyday savers, the order could mean finally having the freedom to put part of their hard-earned retirement money into assets they believe in — including Bitcoin. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 US lawmakers urge SEC Chair Paul Aktins to implement President Trump’s executive order that would allow Bitcoin in 401(k)s 👏 pic.twitter.com/SgKDUHS1qr — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 22, 2025 House Lawmakers Push for Retirement Bitcoin In a letter to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, Chairman French Hill, Rep. Ann Wagner, and seven other lawmakers praised Trump’s order for the potential to democratize investing.  They urged regulators to revise existing guidance that currently blocks roughly 90 million Americans from allocating to asset classes long reserved for the wealthy. “Given these directives, we encourage the SEC to provide swift assistance to the Secretary of Labor and to make any necessary revisions to its current regulations and guidance,” the letter stated. “We also request the SEC review bipartisan legislation being advanced in the 119th Congress concerning accredited investors. We are hopeful that such actions will help the 90 million Americans that are currently restricted from investing in alternative assets to secure a dignified, comfortable retirement.” While “alternative assets” broadly…

Lawmakers Push SEC To Adopt Trump’s 401(k) Crypto Plan — Is Bitcoin Retirement Coming?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 06:01
A coalition of House Republicans are urging the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to swiftly implement President Trump’s recent executive order that could allow millions of Americans to gain exposure to Bitcoin and other alternative assets through their 401(k) retirement accounts.

Executive Order 14330, signed on August 7, directs the SEC and Department of Labor (DOL) to update regulations so that retirement savers can diversify beyond the narrow confines of traditional stocks and bonds. 

The policy explicitly backs the idea that “every American preparing for retirement should have access to funds that include investments in alternative assets” where plan fiduciaries deem it appropriate. 

In other words, for everyday savers, the order could mean finally having the freedom to put part of their hard-earned retirement money into assets they believe in — including Bitcoin.

House Lawmakers Push for Retirement Bitcoin

In a letter to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, Chairman French Hill, Rep. Ann Wagner, and seven other lawmakers praised Trump’s order for the potential to democratize investing. 

They urged regulators to revise existing guidance that currently blocks roughly 90 million Americans from allocating to asset classes long reserved for the wealthy.

“Given these directives, we encourage the SEC to provide swift assistance to the Secretary of Labor and to make any necessary revisions to its current regulations and guidance,” the letter stated. “We also request the SEC review bipartisan legislation being advanced in the 119th Congress concerning accredited investors. We are hopeful that such actions will help the 90 million Americans that are currently restricted from investing in alternative assets to secure a dignified, comfortable retirement.”

While “alternative assets” broadly include private equity and venture capital, the order also creates a potential regulatory pathway for Bitcoin exposure inside tax-advantaged retirement plans. 

Several committee members, including Rep. Warren Davidson, have been vocal advocates for adding Bitcoin into existing mainstream financial infrastructures, framing it as both a hedge against monetary debasement and a tool for long-term savings.

The lawmakers also pointed to bipartisan legislation advancing in the 119th Congress that would modernize the definition of “accredited investor,” another longstanding hurdle preventing ordinary Americans from accessing private markets and digital assets.

If carried through, the executive order could mark a watershed moment for Bitcoin adoption in the United States. 

For decades, Americans saving for retirement have had little choice but to hold assets denominated in fiat currency — a system that, by design, loses purchasing power over time. Opening 401(k) plans to Bitcoin would offer savers a way to directly align their long-term wealth with a provably scarce, non-sovereign asset.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins is slated to appear on Fox Business tomorrow, where he may address the executive order and its implications for retirement savers.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/markets/lawmakers-push-sec-to-adopt-trumps-401k-crypto-plan-is-bitcoin-retirement-coming

