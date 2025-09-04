Layer 2 Starknet Recovers After Four-Hour Outage

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 02:57
NEAR
NEAR$2.488+2.42%
STRK
STRK$0.1247+0.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09988+2.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01257+0.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017082-0.46%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5123-0.36%

A recent “Grinta” upgrade may be linked to the latest outages on Starknet, an Ethereum Layer 2 network that went offline for more than four hours.

Starknet, an Ethereum Layer 2 network, recently experienced two outages, with one lasting over four hours. The project’s official X account noted in an X post on Tuesday evening that Starknet is back “fully operational again,” without elaborating on the cause of the incidents.

“Block production has resumed normal operation. Transactions submitted between 10:21–10:45 am UTC were not processed, and the chain has been rolled back to block 1962681,” the X post reads.

Starknet pledged to provide a “full retrospective with details on the incident, its cause, and preventive measures” soon. StarkWare, the company behind Starknet, did not respond to The Defiant’s request for comment by press time.

At the time of writing, the price of (STRK), Starknet’s token, is down 6% for the week at $0.12, trading more than 90% below its early 2024 launch price.

The exact cause of the outage remains unclear, as there were no indications that the network was overwhelmed by a surge in user demand. Data from Token Terminal shows that Starknet had fewer than 4,000 active users on Sept. 1, a 98% decline from its peak of over 230,000 daily active users in September 2023.

Starknet Daily Active Users

Grinta Upgrade

Blockchain analytics firm Messari noted in an intel alert shared with The Defiant that the downtime followed the deployment of Starknet’s “Grinta” upgrade.

“A series of ‘idle gateway’ alerts followed by multiple ‘slow block creation’ alerts have been issued since the upgrade occurred,” Messari wrote.

The upgrade replaced the network’s single sequencer with a three-node Tendermint consensus system and introduced “pre-confirmations,” which provide users with near-instant feedback by giving transactions a temporary status within half a second.

Starknet claims the Grinta upgrade significantly speeds up block production, while also incorporating a new fee market based on Ethereum’s EIP-1559 burn mechanism.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/layer-2-starknet-recovers-after-four-hour-outage

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$854.1+0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241-0.56%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002568+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1478+0.27%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002789-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15421+1.38%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001608-0.67%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2811-3.40%
MAY
MAY$0.04265-0.44%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand