Layer Brett Could Eclipse The Giants Shiba Inu & Pepe After Being Dubbed The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Shiba Inu and PEPE had their breakout era. They minted overnight millionaires and dominated headlines, but in 2025, the energy is shifting towards Layer Brett. Crypto experts have now identified the new meme coin as the best crypto to buy now for traders hoping to relive the historic runs of Shiba Inu and PEPE. Their analysis is based on Layer Brett’s market fundamentals, which could see it overtake legacy meme giants.

This article compares Layer Brett against Shiba Inu and PEPE to explain why analysts are calling it the best crypto to buy now on the market.

Layer Brett: The new meme coin with fundamentals that traders won’t ignore

Layer Brett is an ERC-20 token that is offering more than viral branding in the evolving meme sector. The project is standing by to solve the congestion issues that have troubled the Ethereum chain. It allows market participants to conduct transactions at a lightning-fast speed with the lowest cost in the market.

The setup for any user is straightforward, encompassing the main essence of blockchain. Simply, connect your wallet, buy in under a cent, and move tokens to any wallet address of your choice, whether it’s on Trust or Metamusk. This kind of frictionless, community-fuelled experience has been amiss, especially among meme traders.

Such an edge cannot go unnoticed in the cryptocurrency market, and thousands of holders have pulled in $3.3 million with tokens selling faster with each wave. Influencers are talking, crypto Twitter is buzzing, and Discord is flooded with new wallet joins.

Meanwhile, gamified campaigns, giveaways, and NFT rewards are also helping fuel Layer Brett’s momentum. There’s no waiting for a resistance level to be cleared: Layer Brett is built for movement to eclipse the legacy meme giants like Shiba Inu and PEPE.

Shiba Inu: The sleeping giant enters full consolidation mode

Shiba Inu, often hailed as Dogecoin’s heir, is facing one of its most testing phases in years. According to recent reports, SHIB has slipped into sideways consolidation despite a noticeable increase in its burn rate. In its latest burn attempt, up to 20,311,173 SHIB were permanently destroyed, pushing the weekly burn rate higher by 43.66%.

Still, SHIB has entered a full consolidation mood, with technical indicators like tightening Bollinger Bands revealing a market caught in indecision. Neither bulls nor bears are steering, leaving holders frustrated as their capital stagnates in a narrow trading channel. This prolonged standstill is driving investors to reconsider their strategies.

PEPE: The volatile giant facing bearish forces

PEPE’s story is a testament to how quickly sentiment can shift in the cryptocurrency market. Its price recently jumped as memecoin trading surged, climbing with volume spikes and viral interest. Analysts highlight factors like exchange listings, retail speculation, and whale activity as short-term drivers.

Yet, long-term market volatility has caught up with the PEPE price. With no utility and heavy reliance on hype cycles, the Pepe coin is now erasing its earlier market gains.

Conclusion

Yes, early SHIB and PEPE holders turned pocket change into fortunes, but repeating that in 2025 is uncertain. Unlike Layer Brett, these legacy giants don’t deliver the same technological edge to keep them afloat. At this point, they are more of a speculative gamble.

For investors chasing the next 100x rally, Layer Brett is where urgency meets opportunity. That’s because Layer Brett presale will not last long, and with its staking APY trending around 781%, now is the time to act.

