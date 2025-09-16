Layer Brett Is Being Compared To PEPE Coin As Ethereum Set To Reach New Highs In 2025 Say Polymarket Traders

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 21:30
RealLink
REAL$0.06334+0.65%
Wink
LIKE$0.010147-0.57%
MAY
MAY$0.04307-0.76%
Solayer
LAYER$0.523+1.21%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001087+2.16%

ethereum59 main lbr

Ethereum is back in the headlines as its price pushes higher in September, holding around $4,539 after bouncing more than 5% in just two weeks. With a market cap near $560 billion and daily trading volumes closing in on $28 billion, ETH is once again testing its limits as traders eye $5,000. But for retail investors, the question isn’t whether Ethereum will break the $5K milestone—it’s where the next 100x opportunity lies. Increasingly, the answer looks less like Ethereum and more like Layer Brett (LBRETT), the Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin that is now being compared to PEPE coin during its famous parabolic run.

Why Ethereum’s climb won’t be enough

At nearly half a trillion dollars in market cap, Ethereum has the size and credibility of a blue-chip crypto, but that also limits its upside. If ETH climbs from $4,600 to $10,000, that’s great for institutions — but it won’t change the game for retail traders chasing explosive gains. ETH is slow, expensive to use during congestion, and increasingly treated like digital infrastructure instead of a speculative rocket ship. It’s strong, but it’s not where fortunes will be made in 2025.

lbr banner

The cracks in PEPE’s story

Speculators are buzzing about rumors of a PEPE coin ETF, but the excitement isn’t backed up by reality. Forecasts show the token could actually drop 18–25% in the coming weeks, sinking toward microscopic levels. And that’s the heart of the problem with coins like PEPE: despite explosive runs, they lack utility, rely entirely on hype cycles, and leave late buyers holding the bag. Yes, PEPE shocked the world with its 2023–2024 rally, turning pocket change into millions — but repeating that kind of performance is close to impossible now that its market cap is in the billions.

Why Layer Brett is the better play

This is where Layer Brett changes the story. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution with irresistible memecoin appeal, LBRETT combines the meme-fueled energy that powered coins like PEPE with the scalability and utility that Ethereum lacks. By processing transactions off-chain while staying anchored to Ethereum, Layer Brett delivers lightning-fast speeds and ultra-low gas fees, making it accessible for everyone.

At just $0.0058, LBRETT is still at the very start of its journey. With the presale already smashing past $3.7 million and racing toward $4 million, the demand is undeniable. Holders can stake instantly through MetaMask or Trust Wallet to earn staking rewards north of 700% APYs, making it one of the most lucrative staking opportunities in the market.

Most importantly, analysts believe Layer Brett has the potential to recreate PEPE’s parabolic run — but this time with a stronger foundation. Meme-born but utility-built, Layer Brett offers transparent tokenomics, a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, and ecosystem expansion through gamified staking, NFTs, and community-driven incentives. It’s exactly the blend of fun and functionality that meme investors have been waiting for.

The verdict: LBRETT to hit parabolic heights

Ethereum may hit $5,000 and PEPE coin may trend on speculation, but neither has the explosive upside of Layer Brett. With its presale still live, price under a penny, and the community buzzing, $LBRETT is shaping up to be the best meme-meets-utility play of 2025—one most likely to recreate PEPE’s meteoric run this year.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0058. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

lbrett banner

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

PANews reported on September 16th that Sky tweeted that over 75% of the MKR supply has completed the upgrade to SKY. Regarding the penalties for delayed upgrades to SKY, a governance vote will be held on September 18th. If passed, the penalties will take effect on September 22nd.
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07276-0.19%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006102-0.94%
MAY
MAY$0.04307-0.76%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 23:17
Share
Texas Governor Signs HB 4488 to Protect State Bitcoin Reserve as Permanent Fund

Texas Governor Signs HB 4488 to Protect State Bitcoin Reserve as Permanent Fund

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Crypto Briefing, Texas Governor Greg Abbott passed House Bill No. 4488 (HB 4488), which aims to protect specific state government funds, including
FUND
FUND$0.02-15.96%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.012875+1.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0861-3.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 09:22
Share
RedStone launches the first oracle with liquidation intelligence, Atom, equipped with a lending enhancement engine with liquidation intelligence.

RedStone launches the first oracle with liquidation intelligence, Atom, equipped with a lending enhancement engine with liquidation intelligence.

RedStone is proud to unveil a major breakthrough in oracle technology: RedStone Atom—the first liquidation-intelligent oracle. Unlike traditional oracles, RedStone Atom is the first solution to proactively improve the efficiency
COSMOS
ATOM$4.522+0.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.16023+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 20:50
Share

Trending News

More

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Texas Governor Signs HB 4488 to Protect State Bitcoin Reserve as Permanent Fund

RedStone launches the first oracle with liquidation intelligence, Atom, equipped with a lending enhancement engine with liquidation intelligence.

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position