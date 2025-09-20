The hunt for the best crypto to buy now is always a mix of proven names and fresh challengers. While Pi Coin (PI), Avalanche (AVAX), and Hedera (HBAR) each bring something unique, a new project called Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is getting a lot of love. This new meme token is in a crypto presale priced […] The post Layer Brett Takes #1 Spot As The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Pi Coin, Hedera & Avalanche appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.The hunt for the best crypto to buy now is always a mix of proven names and fresh challengers. While Pi Coin (PI), Avalanche (AVAX), and Hedera (HBAR) each bring something unique, a new project called Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is getting a lot of love. This new meme token is in a crypto presale priced […] The post Layer Brett Takes #1 Spot As The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Pi Coin, Hedera & Avalanche appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Layer Brett Takes #1 Spot As The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Pi Coin, Hedera & Avalanche

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 03:30
The hunt for the best crypto to buy now is always a mix of proven names and fresh challengers. While Pi Coin (PI), Avalanche (AVAX), and Hedera (HBAR) each bring something unique, a new project called Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is getting a lot of love.

This new meme token is in a crypto presale priced at just $0.0058, while staking rewards are around 690% APY. But, not everything revolves around the price; $LBRETT is also popular because of its tech, speed, and explosive growth.

Why Layer Brett is becoming so popular

The real reason Layer Brett is gaining momentum is that it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain built for speed and scale. Transactions run much faster than Ethereum itself, with gas fees reduced to fractions of a cent. On top of that, its social presence has grown quickly, showing strong community energy.

The presale is live at $0.0058, with early stakers locking in around 692% APY. More than $3,784,000 has already been raised, proving how quickly it’s gaining traction. Add in features like gamified staking, NFT integration, and cross-chain bridges in the roadmap, and it’s easy to see why traders are calling it the best crypto to buy now.

Pi Coin struggles with unlock fears

Pi Coin (PI) came to market in 2025 with a mission of mobile accessibility. But the biggest challenge it faces is its locked supply. A huge portion of tokens is still not circulating, which creates constant uncertainty for holders.

Today, PI trades around $0.35–$0.36, far below its all-time high of $2.98. Until liquidity improves and major exchanges list it more widely, many investors will stay cautious.

Avalanche holds its ground

Avalanche (AVAX) is one of the better-known Layer 1 blockchains, built for scalability and DeFi. It’s fast, cheap, and home to a range of decentralized applications. But competition in the Layer 1 space is fierce, with Ethereum and Solana often grabbing the spotlight.

Currently, AVAX trades near $39.47, with a market cap of about $15.9 billion. Its all-time high was $146.22 back in November 2021. While it has clear strengths, newer projects with unique features, like Layer Brett’s Layer 2 approach, are drawing investor attention away.

Hedera bets on enterprise adoption

Hedera (HBAR) is different from traditional blockchains, running on its own hashgraph consensus model. Known for speed and sustainability, it has secured institutional traction, even being added to a Grayscale fund.

Right now, HBAR trades around $0.24, with a market cap of $10.3 billion and over 42 billion tokens in circulation. Its all-time high was $0.57 in September 2021. While Hedera continues to grow through enterprise partnerships, its price action often depends on large-scale adoption rather than retail hype.

Comparing price outlooks

  • PI: ~$0.36, well below the ATH of $2.98. Faces supply unlock risks.
  • AVAX: ~$39.47, strong DeFi presence but crowded competition.
  • HBAR: ~$0.24, backed by enterprise use cases but slower retail buzz.
  • $LBRETT: $0.0058 in presale, ~692% APY, $3.78M raised, small market cap with big room for growth.

This gap in market cap is critical. While PI, AVAX, and HBAR are already multi-billion-dollar projects, Layer Brett is still early. Even modest inflows could move its price dramatically.

Conclusion: Why investors are watching Layer Brett

PI, HBAR, and AVAX all bring value, but they also face challenges in liquidity, adoption, and competition. Layer Brett (LBRETT) offers something different, a blend of memecoin culture and Ethereum Layer 2 speed. With its presale still open at $0.0058, staking rewards and millions raised already, the window for early entry is closing.

For investors searching for the best crypto to buy now, Layer Brett looks set to dominate headlines and portfolios as the 2025 bull run builds momentum.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

