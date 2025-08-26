LayerZero Acquires Stargate For $110 Million In Major DAO-Approved Deal

2025/08/26
Aug 25, 2025 at 17:15

In a landmark acquisition that highlights the growing maturity of decentralized finance (DeFi), LayerZero Labs has successfully acquired the cross-chain platform Stargate for $110 million.


The deal was approved by a community vote from the Stargate Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), with an overwhelming 95% of members voting in favor.


This acquisition is a pivotal moment for the interoperability sector of the crypto market. Stargate is a leading “cross-chain bridge” that allows users and applications to seamlessly transfer assets between different blockchains.


By integrating Stargate, LayerZero Labs, a key player in the omnichain interoperability space, is poised to significantly strengthen its position.


LayerZero’s technology is designed to create a “communication layer” between blockchains, and adding Stargate’s popular bridging service provides a critical piece of infrastructure to fulfill that vision.


This deal is not only about business consolidation but also about validating the DAO governance model. The community-led decision to sell Stargate to LayerZero showcases how decentralized organizations can make major strategic moves through a transparent and democratic process, reinforcing the core principles of Web3. The $110 million valuation is also a strong indicator of the significant value placed on essential blockchain infrastructure.

Source: https://coinidol.com/layerzero-acquires-stargate/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.
