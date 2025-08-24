LayerZero Completes $110M Stargate Acquisition with Token Swap

Key Points:
  • LayerZero completes $110M Stargate acquisition, 95% DAO approval.
  • STG tokens converted to ZRO at fixed rate.
  • Market favors LayerZero’s strategic integration approach.

The Stargate DAO has accepted LayerZero Foundation’s proposal to acquire Stargate (STG) for $110 million, allowing STG holders to convert tokens starting Monday, following a 95% approval vote.

This acquisition solidifies LayerZero’s influence in the cross-chain finance sector amid competition, highlighting evolving dynamics in decentralized finance and token valuation strategies.

LayerZero Secures Stargate with 95% DAO Support

LayerZero Foundation has successfully acquired Stargate after a decisive 95% approval from StargateDAO members. This move follows a competitive environment in the DeFi sector where the Wormhole Foundation proposed a rival $120 million cash bid, which did not succeed.

STG tokens will be phased out, with token holders converting their holdings to LayerZero’s ZRO token. This exchange rate has been set at 1 STG for 0.08634 ZRO. The decision underscores LayerZero’s strategy of long-term integration, which was preferred over Wormhole’s immediate liquidity offer.

Market reactions have been varied. Some believe the merger strengthens LayerZero’s cross-chain position, while the Wormhole Foundation argues the acquisition undervalues Stargate. Industry analysts and users have expressed divided opinions on social media platforms regarding these future implications.

DeFi Strategy Shift: From Liquid Cash to Integration

Did you know? LayerZero’s acquisition signals a prominent shift in DeFi markets, placing emphasis on integration over immediate cash offers, amid historical instances of valued cross-chain mergers and collaborations.

As of August 24, 2025, Stargate Finance’s (STG) price was $0.18, reflecting a 0.74% drop over 24 hours. Its market cap stands at approximately $116.59 million. Recent trading volumes spiked by 174.15%. Overall, STG shows a mixed trajectory with recent declines offset by past gains.

Stargate Finance(STG), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:04 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Expert insights from the Coincu research team suggest that the acquisition illustrates a shift in DeFi merger strategies towards more integrated approaches, with potential impacts on regulatory discussions regarding cross-chain asset management. This emphasizes the necessity for technological foresight in future protocol developments.

Bryan Pellegrino, Co-founder & CEO, LayerZero Foundation, “We are thrilled to have the unanimous support of the Stargate DAO for our acquisition, which signals a strong commitment to long-term integration of their cross-chain capabilities.”

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/layerzero-stargate-acquisition-zro-swap/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
