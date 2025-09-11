LayerZero enables omnichain wstUSR with OVault for seamless cross-chain staking

Key Takeaways

LayerZero’s OVault technology enables cross-chain staking for wstUSR tokens.

Users can deposit USR on one blockchain and mint wstUSR on another, or vice versa.

LayerZero has enabled cross-chain functionality for wstUSR through its OVault technology, allowing users to deposit USR on one blockchain and mint wstUSR on another chain.

The integration supports staking and unstaking operations across eight different blockchains. Users can now deposit USR tokens on one network and receive wstUSR tokens on a different chain, or reverse the process.

According to ResolvLabs, the cross-chain capability means “seamless staking and unstaking across 8 chains. Collateral stays unified, liquidity deepens, markets get more efficient.”

The omnichain structure allows the underlying collateral to remain unified while enabling liquidity to flow between multiple blockchain networks.