LayerZero wins $110M Stargate acquisition deal

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 11:58
Threshold
T$0.01679+0.41%
SIX
SIX$0.02195-1.56%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0022908-2.02%
Stargate Finance
STG$0.176-4.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10042+0.23%

Blockchain messaging protocol LayerZero has secured the $110 million acquisition of cross-chain platform Stargate after a heated, last-minute bidding war.

Summary

  • LayerZero won Stargate’s $110M acquisition with 95% DAO approval.
  • Stargate stakers to receive 50% of revenue; rest goes to ZRO buybacks.
  • Community chose LayerZero over rival bids from Wormhole, Axelar, and Across.

With one of the highest participation rates in its history, the Stargate (STG) DAO approved the acquisition on with a 95% majority vote. Over 7.5 million veSTG tokens were cast by more than 15,000 addresses. As part of the agreement, the DAO was shut down, and governance will be moved to the LayerZero (ZRO) ecosystem.

Stargate to shift to LayerZero control

Under the final agreement, Stargate stakers will receive 50% of protocol revenue for the next six months. The remaining 50% will be allocated toward LayerZero’s ZRO token buybacks, which will strengthen token value. Additionally, holders of STG tokens will be able to convert them into ZRO at a fixed exchange rate of 1 STG = 0.08634 ZRO, starting Monday, Aug. 25.

This is a structural change that aligns Stargate’s cross-chain liquidity infrastructure with LayerZero’s wider interoperability strategy as governance and operations move under the LayerZero umbrella.

Rival bids fail to sway Stargate vote

Gaining approval wasn’t an easy process. Because it terminated Stargate’s staking program and allegedly undervalued its strong revenue generation, LayerZero’s original proposal drew criticism from the community. Rivals were able to take advantage of this discontent, which led to a rare multi-protocol bidding war in decentralized finance.

Wormhole (W), Axelar (AXL), and Across Protocol joined the battle immediately, with Wormhole even offering an all-cash bid of $120 million with accelerated payouts for holders of Stargate tokens. Despite the higher offer, Stargate’s community ultimately stuck with LayerZero, emphasizing strategic alignment over short-term gains.

Before being spun out as a DAO in 2022, LayerZero Labs initially incubated Stargate in 2021. LayerZero’s reacquisition of Stargate solidifies its ecosystem and improves its standing in the cross-chain messaging and liquidity space in a time when interoperability is still a major DeFi bottleneck,

Now that the acquisition is complete, focus is on how LayerZero will incorporate Stargate’s infrastructure and whether the move will provide long-term benefits to both ZRO holders and Stargate’s loyal supporters.

Source: https://crypto.news/layerzero-110m-stargate-acquisition-stg-vote-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

XRP price is down when writing and trending below $3.50. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S. The XRP Army often expects the coin to go “up only.” It has been on an uptrend, and since Donald Trump took office, has.. The post FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
U
U$0.0125-24.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.535-2.27%
XRP
XRP$2.9794-2.12%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 18:43
Share
Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has once again pushed back against French authorities, arguing that the ongoing criminal investigation against him is “legally and logically absurd.” In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov described his arrest last month by French police as “unprecedented” and said it was unjust to hold a tech CEO accountable for the […]
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004186+0.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:08
Share
Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Despite Bitcoin’s recent climb above $110,000, altcoins remain stuck in a bearish rut, raising doubts about whether the long-awaited “altcoin season” will materialize anytime soon.  According to a June 18 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burrakesmeci, one metric tells a compelling…
Threshold
T$0.0168+0.53%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000625-1.20%
Salamanca
DON$0.000554-0.71%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 14:15
Share

Trending News

More

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato: Will create a suitable environment for crypto assets

Asia FX: Crucial Impact of Powell’s Dovish Tilt on Currency Markets