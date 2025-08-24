LayerZero's $120M Stargate takeover moves ahead with 94% DAO approval

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 20:13
CreatorBid
BID$0.10549+33.73%
Stargate Finance
STG$0.1776--%
GET
GET$0.01+0.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10123+1.28%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22607+0.32%
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1216-1.61%

Cross-chain protocol LayerZero has announced the acquisition of multichain bridge Stargate Finance for $120 million worth of ZRO tokens. Stargate Finance DAO approved the deal with an overwhelming majority.

The acquisition will see LayerZero and Stargate merge under one project, with ZRO becoming the official token for the two cross-chain protocols. 94% of Stargate Finance DAO approved the deal.

The merger between marks a reunion of the two projects. Stargate Finance was created by the LayerZero team in 2021 but eventually spun out as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO).

The majority of Stargate DAO supported the LayerZero acquisition. Source: Stargate DAO

Since then, Stargate has become one of the biggest multichain bridges in the crypto ecosystem, connecting around 50 blockchain networks and powering more than $70 billion in transactions.

Per the press release, the deal represents a milestone as this is one of the first times that a DAO has been acquired at over $100 million. The deal almost did not happen with cross-chain bridge Wormhole making a late effort to hijack the acquisition.

Wormhole Foundation claimed that the LayerZero offer for Stargate Finance was not compelling and undervalued the protocol business, adding that it was willing to submit a higher bid than the initial $110 million from LayerZero.

The challenge led to LayerZero revising its offer, while Wormhole also asked for a vote pause of five business days to finalize its offer and get more insight into Stargate’s financials. There were further rumors that Across Protocol and Axelar showed interest in Stargate.

However, most Stargate DAO members supported the LayerZero revised bid, which not only increased the bid’s value but also offered other incentives, including a revenue-sharing period for those who staked Stargate STG tokens.

Deal to strengthen LayerZero dominance in the cross-chain ecosystem

Meanwhile, the deal will further cement LayerZero’s position in the blockchain interoperability ecosystem. Data from Token Terminal shows that it has already controlled around 85% of the market share over the past 12 months, and several companies, including PayPal, BitGo, and Paxos, are using its services.

With the deal, which will unite Stargate DAO and LayerZero under one umbrella, the cross-chain protocol now looks to expand further and strengthen its ecosystem. This move will further bring more value to the LayerZero community.

Speaking on the deal, LayerZero Labs CEO Bryan Pellegrino stated that the team has been working on the infrastructure to enable cross-chain interoperability for years and Stargate’s return to help improve its services.

He said:

Meanwhile, the deal now means Stargate DAO will be dissolved with  STG tokens swapped for ZRO at a ratio of 1 STG to 0.08634 ZRO. The revenue generated from Stargate will also go towards the ZRO buyback.

ZRO token down despite positive news

Despite the positive development many in the LayerZero and Stargate community have welcomed, the ZRO token is down slightly in the last 24 hours. Its decline appears to be part of the broader drop across the crypto market, with major cap tokens such as Bitcoin and XRP also declining.

However, ZRO’s decline is more pronounced given how it has struggled this year in general. It has been down 7.52% in the last seven days while it has lost 26% in three months. At $2.032, the token has already lost more than 61% of its value this year.

Interestingly, STG is not doing much better. The token, which is trading at $0.1769, is down by 2% in the past seven days while losing more than 50% of its value year-to-date. Holders of both tokens will be hoping to see a resurgence in value for ZRO now that they are united under one ecosystem.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/layerzero-stargate-takeover-120-million-deal/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East

The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East

The post The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Opinion by: Dipendra Jain, co-founder of TCX Regulation has become the baseline for crypto. From the United States’ regulatory enforcement to Dubai’s comprehensive crypto rulebook and India’s renewed debate on formalizing Bitcoin reserves, governments are rewriting the rules of digital finance. As listed institutions, retailers and social networks weigh in on digital asset rails, stablecoins and yield mechanisms, the real story is no longer what’s next, but who is building what comes next.  Speculation once drove adoption, but structured compliance catalyzes scale across the Asia-Middle East corridor. Hubs like the United Arab Emirates and India represent the treatment of regulation as the backbone of innovation. The UAE is pushing a unified virtual asset service providers (VASP) framework to accelerate global crypto ambitions. At the same time, India is opening the door for offshore crypto exchanges to return, with approvals now subject to the review of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).  As regulatory frameworks formalize, platforms must align with new taxation, data governance and licensing rules to access expanding markets without friction. The global center of gravity is tilting eastward, and the question is: Who will master the age of “permissioned scale,” where sustainable growth comes from thriving within regulation, not skirting them? Jurisdictional intelligence and the demographic interplay Once sufficient for market entry, understanding jurisdictional rules is no longer enough. The Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has issued 36 full licenses and supports over 400 registered companies. VARA is also piloting tokenized gold and DeFi products, which promise growing enthusiasm to experiment with real-world assets beyond established solutions within a controlled environment.  But regulation alone renders platforms powerless if they fail to meet users where they are. With over 1.12 billion cellular mobile connections in India, 55.3% have internet access, and only 27% of adults meet basic financial literacy…
RealLink
REAL$0.05708+1.80%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003603+0.44%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001723-0.80%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/24 21:34
Share
A whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in ETH and BTC.

A whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in ETH and BTC.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open 20x leveraged ETH and 40x leveraged BTC long positions, as well as 10x leveraged long positions for HYPE, LINK, AAVE and MKR.  
Bitcoin
BTC$114,644.4-0.06%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.35+1.37%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002--%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 20:47
Share
Best Crypto Long Term Investment 2025: BlockDAG, Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Taking Center Stage

Best Crypto Long Term Investment 2025: BlockDAG, Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Taking Center Stage

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-crypto-long-term-investment-blockdag-sol-doge-shib/
Solana
SOL$206.4+1.88%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.0000129-1.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020613-7.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/24 21:00
Share

Trending News

More

The Future Of Crypto In Asia-Middle East

A whale deposited 5.45 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in ETH and BTC.

Best Crypto Long Term Investment 2025: BlockDAG, Solana, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Taking Center Stage

Analytics Firm Changes Strategy: Sells Large Amount of Ethereum and Makes Another Trade

Meme Coins Spark Investor Interest