LazAI, ZKM, Metis, and GOAT Unveil x402 (GMPayer): The Future of AI Payments

The first cross-chain x402 payment hub (GMPayer) to drive a decentralized AI economy is being built by LazAI, ZKM, Metis and GOAT Network. The platform allows AI agents to directly and immediately make trustless payments across multiple blockchains in multiple currencies- without intermediaries and human supervision.

GMPayer is based on the x402 standard, which is a significant step in making it possible to autonomously conduct financial transactions between AI entities.

The idea is based on the unused 402 Payment Required HTTP status code that has now been given a real-life implementation in decentralized payments.

In September 2025, coinbase and Cloudflare launched the x402 Foundation and were followed by technological leaders such as Google, Visa, AWS, and Anthropic, to establish a universal web-native crypto payment protocol. GMPayer makes that standard a reality, and machines can move value in a way that is verifiable autonomously.

How x402 Unlocks Machine-to-Machine Commerce

Status code 402 had been a place holder over three decades. At this point, the x402 converts it into functional machine payment gateway. In autonomous AI agent world, where data are purchased, compute power rented, and services sold, the absence of a direct payment channel was a hindrance, so x402 provides it without the need to spend money on other channels, prove, policy, and rights are embedded in each transaction.

This new protocol commits value to truth, that is, all transfers have cryptographic proof of their authenticity, purpose, and ownership. The outcome is a smart monetary layer that is capable of processing microtransactions on a massive scale without being centralized.

The Role of the x402 (GMPayer) Alliance

GMPayer is the combined experience of four innovative eco systems. LazAI brings on board its Data Anchoring Token (DAT) model. ZKM offers zero-knowledge proof infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Metis is the settlement and execution layer, which supports transactions on its Andromeda network. The Bitcoin-native rollup GOAT Network connects stablecoins and Bitcoin liquidity with zkRollup infrastructure, adding EIP-3009 support to transfer between chains without any reengineering.

A Four-Phase Vision for the AI Economy

The GMPayer roadmap is created in four steps. The initial stage is dedicated to the implementation of the multi-currency payment hub based on x402, where AI agents will be able to use their money to buy data and calculate independently. The second step will bring on board user controls- so humans can give spending authorities and allow budget constraints to their AI assistants.

Phase three is a full-blown AI business network where each service call is a transaction, and artificial intelligence tools are turned into revenue generators. Lastly, the fourth phase will seek to create a standardized AI value-exchange layer, in which any blockchain can add AI in an application-level manner.

$BANG Token Powers the Proof of Concept

To illustrate the real-time feature of GMCayer, the team has presented $BANG, which is a Proof-of-Concept token that is being deployed on both Metis Andromeda and GOAT Network.

The overall supply of tokens is 1 billion, consisting of half a billion on each chain, so that users can mint more than 1 million pounds of $BANG through a payment request of only 1 in $xMETIS or xGOATED with an x402 payment request. Every contribution rewards 5,000 $BANG tokens as an indication of participation.

The production unit is limited to 72 hours and commences November 3, 2025. Although there is no utility provided by $BANG at this time, it will act as a live demonstration of how x402 can scale to support verifiable, cross-chain micropayments.