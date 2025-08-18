Lazarus accused of stealing £17 million in cryptocurrency from Lykke, leading to its closure

PANews reported on August 18th that according to The Telegraph, the UK-registered cryptocurrency platform Lykke was forced to shut down and liquidate in March of this year after hackers stole approximately £17 million (approximately $22.8 million) in Bitcoin and Ethereum. A report by the UK Treasury's OFSI attributed the hackers to the North Korean Lazarus group, who allegedly used the funds for military and nuclear programs. Lykke founder Richard Olsen has been declared bankrupt, and the case remains under investigation.

