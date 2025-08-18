Lazarus strikes again? $23m theft topples UK-registered crypto platform

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/18 02:30

North Korea’s notorious Lazarus Group has been blamed for a $22.8 million crypto heist that crippled UK-registered exchange Lykke, forcing its shutdown and triggering investor lawsuits.

The British Treasury’s sanctions office linked the state-backed hackers to thefts of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other assets from Lykke, a Swiss-based platform once celebrated for its zero-fee trading model. The collapse adds to a global trail of Lazarus-led raids that have netted Pyongyang billions to fund weapons programs and evade sanctions — and leaves Lykke’s founder Richard Olsen facing bankruptcy, liquidation proceedings, and ongoing legal scrutiny in Switzerland.

British Treasury officials named the hermit kingdom’s cyber operatives in connection with the massive theft that ultimately forced the trading platform’s closure.

As per The Telegraph, Pyongyang has targeted digital asset platforms worldwide and generated billions in stolen funds to circumvent international sanctions and finance weapons development programs.

Swiss-based platform forced into liquidation

Richard Olsen, great-grandson of Swiss banking patriarch Julius Baer, founded Lykke in 2015. It operated from Switzerland’s “crypto valley” in Zug while maintaining UK registration.

The platform offered cryptocurrency trading without transaction fees before the attack forced operational suspension.

“The attack has been attributed to malicious Democratic People’s Republic of Korea cyberactors, who stole funds on both the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks,” the Treasury’s OFSI stated in its report.

The company lost Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other cryptocurrencies in the breach and was ultimately forced to halt trading operations.

Experts disagree over conclusions

Whitestream, an Israeli cryptocurrency research organization, also accused Lazarus of being responsible for the Lykke hack. They also claimed that the attackers laundered stolen funds through two cryptocurrency companies known for facilitating transaction obfuscation and circumventing money-laundering controls.

Other researchers disputed these conclusions, arguing that the current evidence is insufficient to identify the exchange hackers definitively.

The Financial Conduct Authority issued warnings about Lykke in 2023, noting that the company was neither registered nor authorized to offer financial services to consumers in the United Kingdom.

Despite promises to return customer funds, the platform froze trading after the hack and officially ceased operations in December.

Customers pursue recovery through liquidation

More than 70 customers brought a winding-up petition in UK courts and claimed losses totaling £5.7 million from the company’s closure.

Lykke’s Swiss parent company entered liquidation last year, while founder Richard Olsen was declared bankrupt in January.

British legal filings indicate Olsen faces criminal investigations in Switzerland, though he has not responded to media requests for comment.

Lazarus Group has been linked to numerous high-profile cryptocurrency heists globally. They use several techniques to breach exchange security and launder stolen funds through networks of digital transactions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.46-4.24%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.08-4.86%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000404-7.23%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01366-4.20%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M