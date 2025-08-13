Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

XRP, DOGE keep attention, but LILPEPE’s near-sold-out presale cements it as a top 2025 memecoin contender.

Summary XRP, DOGE face headwinds as Little Pepe nears presale sellout with Layer-2 memecoin chain.

Little Pepe’s Layer-2 chain, sniper-bot defense, and CEX deals put it ahead of meme rivals.

LILPEPE at $0.0018, 99% sold, aims to reshape crypto with a launchpad and ultra-fast Layer-2 tech.

With the crypto market entering the second half of 2025 more optimistically, investors are analyzing which digital assets provide the most potential value over time.

Established players such as Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE) still have ample market focus. However, new emergent projects are much more attractive, such as Little Pepe (LILPEPE), which is capturing the imagination of both early adopters and serious investors.

At the current presale price of $0.0018 (Stage 9), with over 99.2% of tokens sold, LILPEPE is gaining momentum as one of the best-positioned projects in the memecoin space — and perhaps all of crypto.

Here’s why LILPEPE now leads over XRP and DOGE as the best long-term crypto investment of 2025.

1. Little Pepe: A new standard for memecoins

Next Stage Price: $0.0019

Presale Status: Stage 9 (99.2% sold)

Tokens Sold: 11.16b / 11.25b

USD Raised: $16.31m / $16.47m

Little Pepe is not just another memecoin — it is building the first Layer-2 blockchain dedicated exclusively to memecoins. With a zero-tax policy, ultra-fast transactions, and the cheapest fees in crypto, LILPEPE is redefining what it means to be a meme token.

What sets it apart?

Sniper-bot protection: LILPEPE’s chain architecture is uniquely designed to block sniper bots, a first in the meme coin space.

Launchpad for memecoins: Projects will launch natively on LILPEPE, making it a hub for viral token innovation.

Backed by veterans: The project is backed by anonymous developers with a proven track record in creating top-performing memecoins.

Exchange-ready: Two top-tier centralized exchange (CEX) listings are secured for launch, with plans to pursue the largest exchange in the world in future listings.

With LILPEPE’s nearly complete presale and investor interest growing rapidly, many see this coin as having “Ethereum-before-it-exploded” potential — and it’s still available for under $0.002.

2. Ripple: Major developments, but uncertain regulatory 0ath

Price (August 5 Close): $2.9632

Change: -3.58% (partially reversing prior 4.17% gain)

Market Cap Rank: #3 (recently overtaking USDT)

Ripple’s XRP remains a heavyweight in crypto, especially after overtaking USDT as the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. However, its trajectory is deeply influenced by regulatory and institutional variables.

Key factors XRP traders are watching:

SEC Appeal Vote: A decision here could reshape Ripple’s U.S. operations.

XRP-spot ETF Rumors: Still speculative, but gaining traction.

Ripple’s Banking License: An approved U.S. banking charter could legitimize RippleNet integration across financial sectors.

SWIFT Interactions & FedNow: Ripple has long been linked to global payments transformation, but timelines remain vague.

While XRP remains fundamentally strong, its price action has been volatile and tightly correlated to regulatory outcomes. Failure to hold $2.9184 could send the token down to its 50-day EMA or $2.7254.

While a positive breakout above $3.2 could lead to the $3.66 ATH, LILPEPE is a better long-term bet for those who value asymmetrical leverage over legacy fundamentals because it is free from regulatory burdens and is growing through vibrant community-led innovation and momentum.

3. Dogecoin: Sliding momentum amid institutional selling

Current Price: $0.1985

24h Decline: -5%

Volume Spike: 877.9m (4x 24h avg)

Price Range: $0.198 – $0.211

Once the king of memecoins, Dogecoin’s momentum is fading fast. Despite several weeks of accumulation signals, DOGE broke through key support at $0.205, triggering institutional-level selling on August 5.

Highlights from the latest session:

Volume surged at 14:00 to 877.9m, causing price to collapse from $0.205 to $0.199.

A final hour flush to $0.1975 occurred on 19.04m volume — over 70x the hourly average.

Rebound attempts have stalled below $0.205, now acting as resistance.

Momentum remains to the downside unless DOGE can decisively reclaim $0.205 with strong volume.

DOGE is suffering from a sector-wide collapse in memecoin enthusiasm. CoinShares data illustrates outflows of $223 million from crypto-linked ETFs last week, with memecoins taking the hardest hits.

In addition, hawkish Fed remarks, geopolitical tensions, and risk-off sentiment add even more strain to DOGE. Although Dogecoin has a strong community backing it and still offers some volatility for active traders, the lack of buzz and creativity behind it makes it a less appealing investment for 2025 and beyond.

Conclusion: LILPEPE could be 2025’s top long-term crypto

With XRP facing regulatory uncertainty and DOGE struggling under institutional selling, Little Pepe is emerging as the clear long-term crypto leader for 2025.

Backed by a dedicated blockchain, a meme launchpad, and powerful CEX partnerships, LILPEPE is built to ride the meme wave and reshape it entirely. At just $0.0018 and with Stage 9 almost sold out, this is one of the last chances for early positioning before price discovery kicks in post-listing.

As crypto prepares for its next leg up, LILPEPE is leading the charge — not just as a memecoin, but as a full-stack, community-first innovation set to define the next cycle.

