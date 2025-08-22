Leading Web3 Full-Stack AI App-Building Infrastructure OpenServ Names Joey Kheireddine as Head of Blockchain

Leading Web3 Full-Stack AI App-Building Infrastructure OpenServ Names Joey Kheireddine as Head of Blockchain

Joey Kheireddine was named Head of Blockchain today by OpenServ, the frontrunner in Web3 full-stack AI app development infrastructure. In order to expedite OpenServ’s on-chain plan, Kheireddine brings enterprise-scale experience at the nexus of agentic AI and crypto to the company from his previous position as Head of Engineering for Eliza Labs.

“OpenServ is doubling down on people who ship,” said Tim Hafner, CEO of OpenServ. “Joey has shipped at a pace and quality most teams struggle to match. Since 2017, Joey has shipped a multitude of decentralized applications, including wallets, block explorers, agent frameworks, indexers, NFT and token contracts, while handling a total revenue of over 50M+ USD and a combined volume of 70,000 ETH across marketplaces. He’s the execution engine we want driving our blockchain roadmap.”

“I’m joining OpenServ because its versatile and scalable architecture makes agents actually useful in the real world, allowing for endless possibilities,” said Kheireddine. “My mandate is simple: ship faster, harden the stack, and make building on OpenServ the easiest path for teams launching AI-powered apps.”

Throughout category-defining Web3 and AI initiatives, Kheireddine has served as the engineering lead. His work on the open-source token launchpad auto.fun, which made extensive use of AI features, at Eliza Labs (ElizaOS / AI16Z) was a perfect fit for OpenServ’s agentic runtime and protocol goals. Before Eliza, he was CTO of FLUF World (Non-Fungible Labs) and then Head of Engineering at Walker Labs, where he shipped developer tools and extensive consumer experiences under real-world pressure. He formerly worked with FUSION as a blockchain architect. His portfolio as a whole includes production-grade releases across several chains, developer platforms, and high-throughput services.

