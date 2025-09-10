Leah Pruett’s Comeback Leaves Tony Stewart’s NHRA Role In Question

LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 13: Top Fuel driver Tony Stewart celebrates with his wife Leah, son Dominic, and his crew after winning his first career national event at the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Four-Wide Nationals on April 13, 2025, at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Will Lester/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s mom’s turn apparently. Tony Stewart Racing announced Tuesday that Leah Pruett will return to an NHRA Top Fuel Dragster with the team starting next season.

Pruett and Stewart met just before COVID shut the world down in early 2020 and tied the knot in Mexico the following year. Stewart, a three-time NASCAR champion and Hall of Famer, then decided to try his hand at going very fast in a very straight line. He tested a Top Alcohol Dragster in 2022, made his competitive debut in Gainesville in March 2023, and picked up his first NHRA national event win that October in Las Vegas. Pruett, meanwhile, collected two Top Fuel victories that same year for TSR.

Then came the end of 2024, and everything shifted gears.

During the 2023 offseason, the Stewarts revealed they wanted to start a family. Leah stepped out of the cockpit, and Tony moved up to the big leagues. He finished ninth in his first full-time Top Fuel season, picked up Rookie of the Year honors, and more importantly, earned a new title in November: dad, when he and Leah welcomed their son, Dominic.

This season, Tony has looked like he’s been drag racing his whole life. Two national event wins, the regular-season Top Fuel championship, and the points lead heading into the final stretch of the Countdown. Leah, meanwhile, has been adjusting to motherhood while staying deeply involved with the team. But the adjustment period is officially over—she’s ready to climb back into the cockpit.

“I’d first like to thank Tony, the team, and our partners for allowing me the necessary time on my hiatus to start our family, learn motherhood, and welcome me back,” said Leah. “I tested in Richmond earlier this year, which as expected, validated my eagerness and passion for racing Top Fuel.”

With mom suiting up again in 2026, the next question is obvious: what about dad? Tuesday’s announcement made no mention of Tony’s plans.

One thing is certain—he’s not exactly thrilled about the prospect of racing against his wife. Earlier this year, Stewart admitted those conversations were happening, and he half-joked that he wasn’t sure it was a good idea.

“I still think it’s a terrible idea,” he told me with a chuckle. “It’s a no-win situation for me. If I win, I get kicked to the couch. If she wins, I get to call all my buddies and tell them I got my ass kicked by my wife. Still trying to figure out where this is a positive for me.”

For now, Stewart is chasing a title with four events left. He’s not just the regular-season champ, he’s on top of the standings with multiple final-round appearances to go with those two wins. If he takes it all the way, he could walk off the NHRA stage with a mic-drop championship before switching to full-time dad duty in 2026.

Or maybe not. Because in a plot twist worthy of a Hollywood script, John Force Racing—one of drag racing’s powerhouse dynasties—has its own announcement scheduled for Friday, with zero hints as to what’s coming. Which leaves the delicious possibility that in 2026, we could see mom and dad racing each other for real.

And that would be the sort of NHRA family drama you couldn’t make up if you tried.