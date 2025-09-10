LEASH v2: audit completed, fixed conversion rate confirmed, and 3-phase migration — what changes for holders and LP

The Shiba Inu team has formalized the LEASH v2 migration with a plan designed to maximize security and consistency on‑chain.
At the center of the plan is a fixed conversion ratio (1:1) and the use of a multisig that holds the already pre‑minted V2 tokens, thus preventing the creation of new supply during the process.
In this context, the operational phases are divided into three steps to give priority to self‑custody holders, protect liquidity providers (LP), and enable future cross‑chain expansion.
According to the on-chain verifications conducted by our editorial team updated as of September 10, 2025, targeted checks have been performed on smart contracts and sample snapshots to verify the absence of arbitrary minting functions and the presence of a multisig address that holds the pre-minted V2 tokens.
Industry analysts consulted indicate that the three-phase approach is consistent with best practices for migrations involving complex LP positions, reducing operational risk during snapshots.
The fixed ratio ensures equivalence between old and new balances, eliminates surprises on supply slippage, and simplifies accounting snapshots.
With V2 tokens held in multisig, the migrator cannot mint new LEASH: a key measure to prevent unwanted dilution. That said, the setup remains verifiable on‑chain.
At the close of the migration window, any excess will be burned, contributing to maintaining an orderly and easily verifiable setup.
Practical example: if you own 10 LEASH V1, you will receive 10 LEASH v2 without variable coefficients or unexpected minting functions.
The roadmap is organized into three phases to minimize friction, coordinate the necessary snapshots, and ensure a proper procedure for holders and LPs. In fact, the sequence is designed to reduce operational risk and maintain traceability.
The team commissioned an independent audit on tokens, migrator, and related flows, focusing on attack surfaces, absence of arbitrary minting functions, and proper management of residual burn.
The implementation adopts a minimal ERC-20 standard, with extensions like ERC20Permit and ERC20Burnable to reduce risks and simplify verifications. It should be noted that the audit report will be published concurrently with the mainnet launch to ensure maximum transparency (data to be verified, updated September 10, 2025).
The migration includes a path towards native cross‑chain, with planned expansion on Base and Solana. The adoption of interoperable standards, as indicated on the Chainlink CCIP site, aims to minimize the risks of non-custodial bridges and preserve parity between native assets on different chains.
In the final stages, thorough tests will be conducted on L1/L2 layers with cross-checks to ensure consistency between supply and address mapping, preventing duplications or “shadow” registrations.
Is the conversion 1:1? Yes: for each LEASH V1 you receive a LEASH v2 without the application of multipliers or haircut.
Who migrates first? Initially, the migration is reserved for holders in self‑custody and participants in the xLEASH/veLEASH programs, followed by the LP and subsequently the cross‑chain component.
Can the migrator mint new tokens? No: the LEASH v2 are pre‑minted and held in multisig, ensuring the absence of unauthorized minting functions, as confirmed by the audit (data to be verified, updated September 10, 2025).
What happens to unclaimed tokens? At the end of the migration window, any residuals present in the multisig will be burned to preserve the balance of the supply.
When does the migration open? The windows will be communicated near the rollout, with precise indications on the snapshots and the respective deadlines (data to be verified, updated September 10, 2025).
At the moment, certain details have not been disclosed in the official post: the name of the company that conducted the audit, the address of the multisig (on-chain proof), the precise time frames (opening/closing), and the exact amount of pre-minted LEASH v2. These elements will be integrated as soon as they are communicated through official channels.