Ledger CTO Warns Crypto Users at Risk from Billion-Download NPM Hack

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 17:48
RealLink
REAL$0.06208+1.10%
GET
GET$0.008575-0.52%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0017+5.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016622+3.08%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03631+0.55%

Key Takeaways

  • In the latest NPM hack, attackers inject crypto-stealing malware into core NPM libraries.
  • The malware silently intercepts web and wallet activity, cleverly swapping or hijacking victims’ crypto addresses using advanced string similarity algorithms.
  • Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet warns that crypto users are especially vulnerable.

Crypto’s latest security shock, the NPM hack, arrived courtesy of a single phishing email, which compromised a reputable developer’s NPM account. It has turned some of the most popular JavaScript libraries into silent crypto siphons practically overnight.

Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet immediately took to X to warn crypto users to be vigilant.

The NPM Hack: What Happened?

NPM tools are packages that are woven into the heart of the internet, downloaded billions of times every year. If you’re building a wallet app, a crypto portfolio tracker, or even just a slick front end, odds are they’re somewhere in your software stack.

And for the millions who rely on these libraries through DeFi platforms, exchanges, and even hardware wallet integrations, this breach is about as close to “everywhere” as software vulnerabilities get.

So what happened in this NPM hack? It’s a story that feels as old as time. A reputable NPM maintainer fell victim to a targeted phishing campaign.

Hackers tricked the developer into handing over two-factor authentication details via a fake NPM support email. Then, the bad actors used those credentials to push new, malicious versions of some of the ecosystem’s most widely used packages.

From the outside, everything looked normal, with the same trusted packages and expected functionality. However, under the hood, it was a different story.

These poisoned updates contain malware so sly it can read, rewrite, and reroute crypto transactions in real-time.

A Closer Look into the Hack

The code works by quietly monitoring wallet activity like browser-based requests, wallet app calls, and even direct API communications. It then swaps out crypto destination addresses with those belonging to the attacker.

As Guillemet put it in his public warning: “The malicious payload works by silently swapping crypto addresses on the fly to steal funds.”

Meanwhile, users who think they are sending tokens to a trusted friend or a reputable exchange now risk having their funds siphoned directly to a hostile wallet. No red flags, no obvious errors, and in the spirit of crypto, no second chances.

Advanced string matching algorithms even make the malicious addresses look alarmingly similar to legitimate ones, a trick designed to brush aside cursory visual checks. This update from the NPM hack has spooked traders, with experts urging caution.

Why the Ledger CTO Is Sounding the Alarm after NPM Hack?

Ledger didn’t just wade into this mess because it’s a leader in hardware wallets. Its CTO, Charles Guillemet, flagged the attack as an urgent risk for anyone conducting on-chain business.

NPM Hack Warning | Source: Charles Guillemet, X

Why so stark? Hardware wallets, designed to display and verify transaction details independently from compromised computers or browsers, offer a last line of defense.

Outside code can’t tamper with transactions shown on a Ledger, even if malicious scripts infest a PC. Verify the address, confirm the amount; it’s the ultimate crypto checkpoint.

For software wallet users, the picture is murkier. Malware injected during the NPM hack can hijack the UI, swap addresses, and even alter what the app displays. It makes it almost impossible to be certain the transaction is safe.

Until patches are out and the security teams sweep up the mess, the Ledger CTO advises refraining from transacting. This is one storm better waited out.

Why Crypto Is So Exposed?

This NPM hack is hardly the first time crypto’s digital plumbing turned out to be a vulnerability. SushiSwap’s MISO platform suffered a $3 million theft due to a supply-chain code commit in 2021.

In 2023, the infamous 3CX hack used supply chain tactics to target crypto companies across industries, with attackers leveraging trojaned installers to steal digital assets at scale.

Even government agencies have learned the hard way: supply chain attacks are as much about trust as they are about code, and in crypto, trust evaporates quickly.

Even as security teams work to purge infected packages from the NPM hack, the reality is clear: any open-source dependency is a potential Trojan horse.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/09/ledger-cto-warns-crypto-users-at-risk-from-billion-download-npm-hack/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

PANews reported on June 22 that the World Foundation tweeted that it will issue 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers. Eligible builders must meet the following criteria:
Worldcoin
WLD$2.045+65.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0877-9.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 12:00
Share
Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Big Tech shrank recursion into a programming buzzword. Here’s why it’s bigger, older, and weirder than they realize.
SphereX
HERE$0.0002-9.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002014+1.76%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000274+1.55%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/09 13:51
Share
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
Union
U$0.01081-0.82%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0877-9.77%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002014+1.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Share

Trending News

More

The World Foundation issues 1 million WLD retroactive rewards to early mini-program developers

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Mistral AI teams up with ASML to raise €1.7 billion

Nebius-Microsoft $17.4B Deal Lifts AI Mining Stocks in Pre-Market Trading