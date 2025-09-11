Ledger Enterprise launches mobile app with full TRON network support

Key Takeaways

Ledger Enterprise’s new mobile app offers full native support for TRON network, enabling secure management of TRX and TRC20 tokens including USDT.

The app provides institutions with enhanced operational agility and hardware-enforced security for stablecoin transactions across the $80 billion TRON ecosystem.

Ledger Enterprise, the institutional arm of Ledger, has rolled out a new mobile app called the Ledger Enterprise Mobile App featuring full native integration with the TRON network, the company said in a Wednesday statement.

The integration brings hardware-enforced security to one of the world’s largest stablecoin ecosystems, which powers nearly $80 billion in USDT circulation, as of the latest data. TRON serves as the key infrastructure for cross-border stablecoin transfers, particularly across Asia and emerging markets.

Ledger’s new app, now available in the iOS App Store, allows Ledger Enterprise customers to conduct time-sensitive stablecoin operations while maintaining hardware-enforced security protocols.

Users can now manage TRX and TRC20 tokens, including USDT, which represents approximately 51% of all global stablecoin transactions, directly through the Ledger’s secure infrastructure.

The TRON integration extends Ledger Enterprise’s robust governance and security stack to new assets.

Users can create accounts, define custom approval workflows, and execute TRX and TRC20 transactions with full policy enforcement at the HSM (Hardware Security Module) level. Transactions undergo Clear Signing, with verified execution details displayed on tamper-proof Ledger Stax devices.

Ledger currently secures over 20% of the world’s digital assets and 27% of global stablecoins through its retail and institutional products.

The stablecoin market has reached a total market capitalization of over $290 billion, with daily trading volumes exceeding those of traditional payment networks, CoinGecko data shows.