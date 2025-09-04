Ledger’s Latest Offers: Secure Your Crypto at the Best Price and Earn Free BTC

When it comes to safeguarding your crypto, Ledger hardware wallets remain the gold standard. Known worldwide for their unmatched security and ease of use, Ledger devices give you complete control over your digital assets. And right now, two exciting updates make this the perfect time to invest in crypto security: a permanent price drop on the Ledger Nano S Plus and a limited-time campaign with up to $90 in free BTC.

Let’s dive into the details.

1. Permanent Price Drop: Ledger Nano S Plus for Just €49

Ledger has officially reduced the price of the Ledger Nano S Plus from €79 to only €49 (or $59 in the US). Unlike temporary sales, this is a permanent price change, making the Nano S Plus the most affordable and secure hardware wallet available on the market today.

With this move, Ledger has made top-tier crypto protection more accessible than ever before. Whether you’re just starting your crypto journey or you want a reliable backup device, the Nano S Plus is a smart choice.

👉 Get your Ledger Nano S Plus now

2. Limited-Time Promo: Earn Free Bitcoin With Your Purchase

From now until September 9th, Ledger is giving customers the chance to earn up to $90 in free Bitcoin (BTC) when purchasing select hardware wallets.

Here’s how the rewards break down:

  • $80 in BTC when you buy a new Ledger Stax

  • $70 in BTC with the new Ledger Flex

  • $50 in BTC with the Ledger Nano X

  • $10 in BTC with the Ledger Nano S Plus

On top of that, you’ll receive an extra $10 in BTC if you add Ledger Recover™ to your order. This optional service, powered by Coincover, ensures you’ll always be able to restore access to your assets safely.

👉 Claim your Ledger and free BTC today

Why Choose Ledger?

Ledger wallets are trusted by millions of crypto investors worldwide because they combine cutting-edge security with ease of use:

  • Industry-leading security: Your private keys never leave the device, keeping your assets safe from online threats.

  • Wide asset support: Store and manage thousands of coins and tokens.

  • Ledger Live integration: Buy, sell, swap, and stake directly from one app.

  • Trusted by experts: Ledger has been a global leader in crypto security since 2014.

Whether you’re holding Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, or NFTs, Ledger wallets are designed to give you peace of mind and total control over your assets.

With the Nano S Plus now permanently priced at just €49, and the chance to earn up to $90 in free Bitcoin until September 9th, there has never been a better time to secure your crypto with Ledger.

Don’t wait your digital assets deserve the best protection.

👉 Shop the full Ledger range and access these offers

