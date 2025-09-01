Legacy Systems and CVEs: The Unseen Threat to Ghana's Digital Landscape

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/01 13:45
Major
MAJOR$0.14957-2.65%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012456+0.11%

As a security researcher based in Accra, I have a habit of looking under the hood of our local digital landscape. Recently, I dedicated some time to analyzing the web infrastructure of various Ghanaian entities, from small businesses to larger organizations. Firing up Wappalyzer and other tools(no actual recon or assessment), I uncovered a pattern that was both consistent and deeply concerning.

A significant number of .gh domain websites are built on outdated technology. I saw legacy PHP versions, extremely old JavaScript modules chained to nasty CVEs, and a general lack of modern security hygiene.

For me, seeing a critical application running on an old version of PHP is an immediate red flag. While any language can be made secure, legacy systems often carry a heavy burden of known, unpatched vulnerabilities. It brought to mind a quote I once read in a Medium article that has stuck with me ever since:

This isn't hyperbole; it's a reflection of the modern threat landscape. Every form, every search bar, every login page is a potential entry point for an attacker. Seeing our local businesses exposed like this wasn't just an academic observation. It was a call to action.

It's with this urgency that my company, GravexLabs, is stepping up to cement our spot in Ghana's market by not just identifying problems, but actively providing solutions.

Moving from Observation to Action: Two Free Initiatives

To address these challenges head-on, GravexLabs is launching two major, completely free initiatives aimed at drastically improving the security posture of Ghanaian businesses and individuals.

1. For Businesses: Free Mini VAPT in October

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and to mark it, we are offering a free mini Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Test (VAPT) to a selection of Ghanaian companies, organizations, and small businesses.

The goal is simple: provide businesses with a high-quality, actionable report that identifies critical vulnerabilities in their web applications. This will help mitigate the risk of data breaches and the leakage of Personally Identifiable Information (PII), which can irrevocably break the CIA Triad (Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability) and destroy customer trust. We want to help fortify our digital storefronts before the attackers come knocking.

Reserve a spot: https://forms.gle/imgjGebDfZsJ38tR9

\

2. For Individuals: Free VAPT Immersion Program in November

Strengthening our nation's security isn't just about patching systems; it's about building defenders.

In November, GravexLabs will be hosting a free, 4-week cybersecurity class focused on offensive security, penetration testing, and VAPT immersion. This will be a live, interactive program held over Zoom, fully accessible to anyone who reserves a spot.

The course outline is designed to be beginner-friendly while still offering immense value to experts. We will cover the entire VAPT lifecycle, from reconnaissance to reporting.

  • When: November 2025 (4 weeks)
  • Where: Live on Zoom
  • Cost: Absolutely FREE
  • Certification: A certificate of completion will be awarded to all participants.
  • Reserve your seat here: https://lu.ma/zkywmhmq

This event will be led by myself and another top-tier security researcher, with guest speakers planned to make the experience a true gem.

\

Introducing Our Secret Weapon: RAWPA

Participants in our VAPT immersion program will get hands-on experience with our flagship tool, RAWPA (Rodney the Advanced Web Penetration Assistant).

RAWPA is an advanced web penetration assistant designed to solve the "So, what now?" problem that plagues testers. It's not an automated scanner; it's a thinking partner. Students will learn to leverage its powerful features, including:

  • Hierarchical Methodologies: Guiding you through every step of a professional pentest.
  • The Toolkit: Quick access to common tools and commands.
  • The Hunter's Board: A space for tracking findings and IOCs.
  • Pathway Methodology: A neural network-inspired interactive path that suggests next steps.
  • RAG Model & Pentest Orchestrator: Advanced features for augmenting your research and workflow.

Our future vision for RAWPA is to streamline it into a comprehensive platform for VAPT—a tool not just for learning assessments, but for conducting them professionally. This idea is still in its early stages, but our students will be the first to see its potential.

Check RAWPA out here: https://rawpa.vercel.app/

\

A Call for Collaboration: Let's Build Together

This mission is bigger than one company. We are actively seeking individuals and organizations who want to collaborate with us. Whether you want to be a guest speaker, provide resources for our students, or partner on a larger scale, we want to hear from you.

Our goal is to strengthen the security posture of Ghana, West Africa, and Africa as a whole. It starts here. It starts now.

GravexLabs, empowering digital innovation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

MIT Professor Winston breaks down effective speaking into actionable techniques backed by research. Key takeaways: eliminate all distractions (phones/laptops kill retention), never start with jokes unless you're already charismatic, lead with clear promises about what the audience will gain. Use his 5S framework to make ideas stick: Symbol (visual anchor), Slogan (memorable phrase), Surprise (unexpected twist), Salient idea (what truly lodges in memory), and Story (humans are wired for narratives). For slides: 40+ point fonts, strip everything non-essential, text should supplement not duplicate your words. End strong with a memorable phrase, salute, or parting wish—never just "thank you." Bottom line: if you want your ideas to change the world, you need to be known, because famous parents get their "idea children" better opportunities.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00210293-1.43%
GET
GET$0.008-13.12%
Ideaology
IDEA$0.000061-1.61%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/01 13:44
Share
6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

The post 6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum and Solana are seen as the top “blue chip” altcoins with strong links to the Trump family Chainlink, XRP, and ADA are gaining relevance through direct engagement with US policymakers Political narratives are creating a unique catalyst for these six altcoins in a weak market While the broader crypto market pulls back, a handful of altcoins with direct links to Donald Trump and the White House are getting a second look from traders. According to Altcoin Buzz, these six tokens have a unique political narrative that could set them apart, regardless of short-term market weakness. The Blue Chips: Ethereum and Solana Lead Even at the top of the market, the Trump connection is strong. Why is Ethereum considered a “Trump Coin”? Ethereum remains the strongest White House-linked asset, largely due to frequent promotion by Trump’s family, particularly Eric Trump. This has fueled speculation that ETH is a core long-term holding for the family, making it a key beneficiary of any pro-crypto government policy.  At press time, Ethereum trades at $4,404, down 0.86% on the day and over 6% in the past week. Despite short-term weakness, the consistent visibility of ETH in Trump’s orbit makes it a leading beneficiary of potential government-driven crypto adoption. What’s Solana’s connection? Alongside Ethereum, Solana has also captured attention. Trump previously used the Solana network to launch political memecoins, and the launch of the Trump-backed USD1 stablecoin on Solana.  Solana trades at $199, reflecting a weekly decline of just 2.49%, signaling relative strength compared to peers. Chainlink, XRP, and Cardano in Policy Conversations Chainlink has emerged as a government partner by integrating official U.S. economic data feeds, a move that underscores its practical utility. Despite this milestone, LINK trades at $22.93, losing more than 11% over the past week.  Nevertheless, its central role in blockchain…
U
U$0.0148-16.90%
SIX
SIX$0.02124-1.11%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004568-2.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/01 18:52
Share
The total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded $80 billion

The total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded $80 billion

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded 80 billion US dollars, more than twice PayPal's latest
Moonveil
MORE$0.1017-0.08%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662-11.96%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:12
Share

Trending News

More

The MIT Professor's Guide to Speaking That Actually Works

6 Altcoins to Watch as Politics Drives Crypto

The total supply of USDT on the Tron network has exceeded $80 billion

Convano increased its holdings by 155 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 519.93 bitcoins.

Trump-Backed WLFI to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Much Higher Than Expected?