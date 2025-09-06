Legal Seminar Targets Digital Currency Crime in Fujian

Key Points: Hosted cross-Strait seminar focuses on digital currency crimes.

The 2025 Cross-Strait Procuratorial System Seminar was held on September 5 in Putian, Fujian, discussing legal challenges in digital age including virtual currency crimes.

These discussions aim to develop integrated legal frameworks and enhance scrutiny over digital assets, impacting future regulations for cryptocurrencies.

Legal Experts Tackle Digital Currency Crimes in Fujian

The seminar in Putian convened leading legal practitioners to delve into the complexities of digital currency-related crimes. Authorities from the Fujian Procuratorate alongside Taiwan participants focused on legislation for new property crimes like virtual currencies.

Discussions centered on legal strategies to improve evidence collection and handling. With cybercrimes on the rise, initiatives aim to develop effective frameworks in managing the intersection of virtual properties and traditional legal measures.

Government reactions were primarily seen through the Fujian Procuratorate’s commitment to streamlining cross-Strait legal cooperation. Emphasis on evidence standards and property enforcement signifies advances towards integrating digital innovations within law enforcement.

Bitcoin’s Market Performance Amid New Regulatory Discussions

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $110,790.03, holding a market dominance of 57.93%. With a market cap over $2.21 trillion, recent trading volumes have decreased by 11.96%. BTC experienced a 1.60% drop in 24 hours yet maintains a positive 90-day trajectory of 4.88%.

Coincu researchers note that regulatory expectations may heighten compliance costs. However, precise adaptations to digital frameworks can ensure stability. Past trends indicate a growing alignment between legal practices and emerging technological landscapes.