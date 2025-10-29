Legendary Bitcoin Whale James Wynn Announces His New Target Altcoin! “I’ll Make a Big Investment!”

James Wynn, one of the most talked-about traders of his time and known for his high leverage transactions in Bitcoin and Ethereum, announced his new target.

Accordingly, the famous giant whale James Wynn joined the XRP community.

James Wynn, in his post from his X account, announced his decision to invest a significant portion of his portfolio in XRP.

Wynn, who claimed to have achieved great success by earning over $100 million in just 70 days trading futures, also became known for losing a similar fortune of millions of dollars in leveraged trading in mid-2025.

Wynn, who is famous for both profit and loss, said he spent 24 hours researching XRP and decided to invest $25 million or more as a result.

Stating that he believes XRP can revolutionize banking systems, the giant whale argued that investing in XRP is a gamble, as is the case with all investments.

Finally, Wynn called on the XRP community (both critics and advocates) to educate himself about XRP.

At this point, XRP supporter lawyer Bill Morgan reminded Wynn that XRP has never fallen outside the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization in its 13-year history, a testament to XRP’s resilience.

*This is not investment advice.

