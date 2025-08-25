Lessons from the Gold Standard’s Collapse

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 12:35
U
U$0.0125-24.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10042+0.23%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000748-7.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02037+4.89%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000043+2.38%
Bitcoin

A striking new short film from Bitcoin media outlet TFCT paints a sobering picture of modern society – one built on debt, inflation, and broken promises.

The message is simple: when the U.S. abandoned the gold standard, it set in motion decades of decline that reshaped families, culture, and the economy itself.

The Day Everything Changed

The video marks the anniversary of President Richard Nixon’s decision to end the dollar’s convertibility to gold, closing what was known as the “gold window.” In the dramatization, a grandfather reflects on that pivotal moment while speaking to his grandson, explaining that gold once acted as a safeguard against reckless spending.

“It kept them honest,” he laments, suggesting that the discipline imposed by gold-backed money prevented governments from endlessly printing paper currency and financing costly wars.

From One Paycheck Households to Endless Debt

Generations before the gold standard’s end often lived in a world where one income could sustain a household, dinners were shared at the table, and saving was considered a virtue. The film argues that this reality began to unravel once fiat money took over.

Without the restraint of gold, governments printed freely, debts exploded, and the purchasing power of wages steadily eroded. Families adjusted by working longer hours, taking on multiple jobs, and relying more on credit. What followed was a cultural shift toward consumerism, rising divorce rates, falling birth rates, and households increasingly dependent on debt just to stay afloat.

A Nation in Decline

The video does not shy away from blunt imagery. It highlights how inflation and financial instability forced parents to outsource child-rearing to schools and television, while younger generations turned to entertainment, antidepressants, and even gambling as coping mechanisms.

“Fake the money, and everything else follows,” the grandfather says, framing the dollar’s transformation as the root cause of generational decline.

Bitcoin as a Modern Solution

Yet the narrative isn’t entirely bleak. The closing message is one of hope, arguing that Bitcoin represents a digital evolution of the honesty that gold once provided. With a fixed supply of 21 million coins, Bitcoin cannot be debased by political agendas or monetary experiments.

Unlike fiat currency, Bitcoin is borderless, divisible, and fully digital — designed for a world where trust in institutions has crumbled. For TFCT, the lesson is clear: fixing the money may be the only way to repair society itself.

“Take the reins, kid,” the grandfather tells his grandson, urging future generations to embrace sound money and not repeat the mistakes of the past.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-as-the-answer-to-a-broken-system-lessons-from-the-gold-standards-collapse/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

XRP price is down when writing and trending below $3.50. Ripple is struggling for momentum despite the launch of three spot XRP ETFs in Canada and FOMC expectations in the U.S. The XRP Army often expects the coin to go “up only.” It has been on an uptrend, and since Donald Trump took office, has.. The post FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need? appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
U
U$0.0125-24.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.535-2.27%
XRP
XRP$2.9794-2.12%
Share
99Bitcoins2025/06/19 18:43
Share
Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has once again pushed back against French authorities, arguing that the ongoing criminal investigation against him is “legally and logically absurd.” In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov described his arrest last month by French police as “unprecedented” and said it was unjust to hold a tech CEO accountable for the […]
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004186+0.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:08
Share
Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Despite Bitcoin’s recent climb above $110,000, altcoins remain stuck in a bearish rut, raising doubts about whether the long-awaited “altcoin season” will materialize anytime soon.  According to a June 18 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burrakesmeci, one metric tells a compelling…
Threshold
T$0.0168+0.53%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000625-1.20%
Salamanca
DON$0.000554-0.71%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 14:15
Share

Trending News

More

FOMC and Canadian ETF Debut Fail To Pump XRP Price: What Catalyst Does XRP Need?

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato: Will create a suitable environment for crypto assets

Asia FX: Crucial Impact of Powell’s Dovish Tilt on Currency Markets