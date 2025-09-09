Lessons learned from a graduate-level Bitcoin class

The first university graduate course on Bitcoin has ended. Here’s the assigned reading, grading structure and lessons learned — from the lecturer himself.

Bitcoin (BTC) has leapt from chat rooms and code repos into graduate syllabi. At the University of the Cumberlands (UC), students recently completed the eight-week course “Bitcoin: Fundamentals, Technology, and Applications.”

This graduate course grappled with Rothbard’s monetary theory, Mises’ critiques and technology overviews from classic Bitcoin works. It asked not whether Bitcoin matters but how much it matters — and how it reshapes money, markets and management.

The idea for the course was imagined at the end of 2024, as Bitcoin was approaching new all-time highs (ATH). UC, which has degrees featuring blockchain technology, saw an opportunity to expand its electives beyond these specialized programs. Working with the course development team, the administration approved the offering with a clear mission: to promote financial literacy and ground students in Bitcoin’s fundamentals.

