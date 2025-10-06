LI.FI Surpasses 600 Partners as Leading Cross-Chain Aggregation Protocol

[PRESS RELEASE – Šibenik, Croatia, October 6th, 2025]

Protocol processes over $30 billion in volume across 30+ chains, integrated by Robinhood Wallet, MetaMask, and Phantom.

LI.FI, a bridge and DEX aggregation protocol, announced today that it has reached 600 partners. The protocol now serves as infrastructure for major wallets, including Robinhood Wallet, MetaMask, and Phantom.

LI.FI has processed over $30 billion in total transfer volume and completed more than 50 million transfers across 30+ blockchains. The protocol aggregates liquidity from DEX aggregators, bridges, and intent-based systems. Users can find routes for swapping and bridging assets through a single API. Recent additions include protocols like Symbiosis, which brought support for 25+ additional chains.

Developers utilize LI.FI to streamline integrations by consolidating access to multiple bridges and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) through a single API. This approach reduces the need for separate connections, which can decrease development time and lower the potential risks associated with managing numerous integrations, such as bugs or security vulnerabilities.

The protocol has been pushing into intent-based solutions and chain abstraction. Their “State of Interop (2025)” report laid out where the industry is headed. As more chains launch and liquidity fragments further, aggregation becomes more valuable. LI.FI sits at that intersection, routing transactions to wherever the best price exists.

About LI.FI

