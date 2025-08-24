Liam Neeson’s ‘The Naked Gun’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

“The Naked Gun” partial poster featuring Liam Neeson and Pamelia Anderson. Paramount Pictures

The Naked Gun — Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson’s reboot of the classic Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley comedy — is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming.

Produced by Seth McFarlane and directed by Akiva Schaffer, The Naked Gun was released in theaters on Aug. 1. The logline for the movie reads, “Only one man has the particular set of skills … to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in The Naked Gun.”

Anderson stars as Beth Davenport, who joins Frank to investigate billionaire tech genius Richard Caine (Danny Huston), whom Beth believes is behind the suspicious death of her techie brother.

The Naked Gun also stars Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy and Eddie Yu.

The Naked Gun is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 2, according to When to Stream. While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that the PVOD date for The Naked Gun has not been announced or confirmed by the film’s studio, Paramount Pictures, and it is subject to change.

When The Naked Gun debuts on PVOD, it will be available to purchase or rent on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video currently has The Naked Gun listed for pre-order for $24.99, which is also the movie’s purchase price.

Since PVOD rentals typically run $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent The Naked Gun for 48 hours for $19.99.

How Did Audiences And Critics React To ‘The Naked Gun’?

The Naked Gun to date has earned $45.5 million domestically and $30.9 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $76.4 million. The Naked Gun had a $42 million production budget before prints and advertising costs, according to Variety.

The Naked Gun was a big hit with Rotten Tomatoes critics, who collectively gave the movie an 88% “fresh” rating based on 301 reviews.

The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “With Liam Neeson’s gravelly gravitas proving to be a perfect fit for Frank Drebin’s deadpan buffoonery, The Naked Gun revives the original trilogy’s daffy sense of humor like it never went out of style.”

The movie also earned a 73% “fresh” rating on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 2,500-plus verified user ratings. The audience summary for the movie reads, “Liam Neeson hits the mark as Drebin and The Naked Gun fires on all bawdy cylinders, dishing out a mandatory sentence on man’s laughter.”

Rated PG-13, The Naked Gun is expected to debut on PVOD on Sept. 2.

