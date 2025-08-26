Lianyirong and XRP Ledger announce strategic partnership to jointly promote global digital supply chain finance applications

PANews reported on August 26th that according to Gelonghui, Chinese supply chain fintech service provider Lianyirong (09959) recently officially announced a strategic partnership with enterprise-level blockchain solution provider XRPL. The two parties will jointly promote the deployment of Lianyirong's global digital supply chain finance application on the XRP Ledger mainnet and promote the application's large-scale implementation. As a core part of this cooperation, Lianyirong will officially deploy its global digital supply chain finance application on the XRPL mainnet to support the circulation and cross-border settlement of digital assets in the context of real trade. In the future, the two parties will explore deeper cooperation in areas such as stablecoins and supply chain finance innovation, including supply chain finance RWA asset trading based on smart contracts, and the ecological integration of blockchain and AI in global trade finance scenarios, further expanding the technological boundaries of XRPL in the enterprise-level real asset field.