The asset manager has initiated the process in Delaware, a state that has become the preferred launchpad for new investment trusts due to its flexible corporate laws.

Lido DAO Surges as VanEck Pushes Into Ethereum Staking ETFs

By: Coindoo
2025/10/03 17:45
The asset manager has initiated the process in Delaware, a state that has become the preferred launchpad for new investment trusts due to its flexible corporate laws.

The product would be linked to Ethereum staked through Lido, the largest platform for liquid staking. Unlike traditional staking, where assets are locked and unavailable, Lido allows users to maintain liquidity while still earning staking rewards.

Wrapping this model into an ETF would give institutions exposure to staking yields without requiring them to deal with the technicalities of blockchain infrastructure.

Although the Delaware filing is only a preliminary step and approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would still be required, the move reflects how quickly asset managers are adapting their strategies. Just months ago, the industry was celebrating the launch of spot Ethereum ETFs, and now attention is turning to more specialized products that could attract a new wave of institutional interest.

VanEck is no stranger to this space. Its existing spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have already captured strong inflows, and analysts suggest this latest filing is designed to secure an edge over competitors like BlackRock and Fidelity, who are also expected to explore staking-related products.

The announcement coincided with a sharp uptick in Lido DAO’s token (LDO). Traders pushed the price higher by more than 7% in a single session, while weekly gains topped 16%. Over the last six months, the token has climbed more than 50%, a sign of growing optimism that staking could become the next major institutional trend.

For many observers, the Delaware registration is less about a bureaucratic formality and more about signaling intent. With regulators gradually opening the door to more crypto-linked funds, VanEck’s timing suggests it is positioning itself to dominate the staking ETF segment before rivals catch up.

The post Lido DAO Surges as VanEck Pushes Into Ethereum Staking ETFs appeared first on Coindoo.

