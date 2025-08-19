Light Hits $100M ATH Amid Market Conditions, What To Know

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:05
Sidekick
K$0.2186+0.73%
RealLink
REAL$0.05066+3.07%
Capverse
CAP$0.06463-0.47%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998+0.04%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006187+0.08%
Light
LIGHT$0.2117+45.39%
Aethir
ATH$0.03188-2.08%

Light is climbing. The token has smashed into nine figures, recording an ATH market cap over $100M. CoinMarketCap shows $LIGHT peaking at $120M just seven days after launch. Momentum is real, and it comes from one place, Heaven’s buyback engine.

$LIGHT by Heaven (@heavendex) did not ease into the market. It exploded. In its first week, the protocol spent $1.23M on buybacks, burning 1.85% of the supply in only four days.

Heaven is designed as an AMM and a launchpad on Solana. Its model is simple: 100% of revenue goes into buybacks and burns. Every dollar of fees returns to the market as demand for LIGHT. That’s the reflexive loop traders call “the flywheel.”

Heaven’s LIGHT Price Data

At today’s pace, Heaven’s buybacks add a daily +63% impact to LIGHT’s price. The number is not random. It comes from AMM math.

AMMs run on a constant product formula:

x · y = k

where:

x = USDC in the pool

y = LIGHT in the pool

k = invariant constant

Price is p = x / y.

When USDC enters to buy LIGHT, x rises, y falls. Ratio shifts. Price jumps.

Example: 100 USDC and 100 LIGHT means price = $1. If someone buys 10 LIGHT, the pool adjusts, ratio changes, and price goes higher. Small pool? Bigger effect.

Heaven raised $23.6M with one thesis: all revenue funds token buybacks. But only 5% of the raise seeded initial liquidity.

That thin pool magnifies the loop. Less liquidity means each buyback shifts price more sharply. More liquidity would dampen the effect. Community charts show this clearly, the smaller the pool, the steeper the price impact.

Revenue is pouring in. In the last three days, Heaven generated $864K in fees. That’s about $288K per day.

All of it cycles back into buybacks. That keeps constant pressure on price. With thin liquidity, every recycle compounds.

Current pool size: $1.96M. That’s 7.6M LIGHT paired with 980K USDC. In that depth, a single $275K buyback moves price from $0.13 to $0.21. A 63% jump.

The AMM math makes this visible. The pool has just under $1M USDC. Pull $275K out, and price reacts violently.

Possible Future Projections

Extend this cycle over a week and the compounding gets extreme. Models show price could reach $1.14, a 774% increase in just seven days of buybacks.

That’s the reflexive power of Heaven’s design. Revenue → buyback → burn → higher price → more attention → more revenue. The flywheel feeds itself.

Thin liquidity cuts both ways. The same pool that jumps on a $275K buy also crashes on a $275K sell. Presale holders or whales unloading can push LIGHT down with equal force.

The model assumes revenue and buybacks outweigh selling. That works in bull cycles. In weak markets, the effect is riskier.

Still, Heaven is building toward stability. Future initiatives like Stargate integration may deepen liquidity and broaden access. Stronger pools would reduce volatility, giving the buyback engine room to work without wild swings.

Traders are watching a few key signals:

  •  Revenue cadence. Sustained daily fees keep the loop running.
  •  Liquidity depth. More USDC means steadier price moves.
  •  Large wallets. Presale supply can destabilize thin pools.
  •  Transparency. Clear buyback and burn reporting keeps trust.

For now, LIGHT is holding narrative momentum. CoinMarketCap data confirms the $120M cap hit in its opening week. The flywheel is visible onchain, and traders are following every move.

Heaven built a simple machine. Every dollar earned buys LIGHT. Every buy burns supply. Every burn pressures price higher.

It is reflexivity in pure form. Thin liquidity magnifies both sides, the reward and the risk. In its first week, LIGHT shows what that design can do: a $120M cap, rapid burns, and an ATH reached against shaky market conditions.

If revenue holds and liquidity expands, the flywheel has room to run. For now, it’s already one of Solana’s standout stories.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

Follow us on Twitter @nulltxnews to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, Distributed Computing, and Metaverse news!

Source: https://nulltx.com/light-hits-100m-ath-amid-market-conditions-what-to-know/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545-2.11%
ERA
ERA$0.8365-5.91%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00755-50.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:00
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+9.88%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01398-2.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079-1.25%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0994+61.62%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Share

Trending News

More

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking