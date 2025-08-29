Lightning Labs CEO files for $200 million SPAC to acquire digital financial infrastructure company

PANews reported on August 29 that according to Cointelegraph, Lightning Labs CEO Ryan Gentry applied to establish a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) worth US$200 million called Bitcoin Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. The goal is to acquire digital financial infrastructure companies. The board members are from DeFi Dev Corp and Nakamoto (Kindly).
