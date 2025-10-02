ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Likely to trade in a range between 1.1700 and 1.1760 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Euro (EUR) is likely to trade in a range between 1.1700 and 1.1760. In the longer run, EUR is likely to trade between 1.1675 and 1.1790 for the time being, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. EUR is likely to trade between 24-HOUR VIEW: “Yesterday, we expected EUR to ‘trade in a range between 1.1710 and 1.1760.’ However, EUR fluctuated within a range of 1.1712/1.1778, closing largely unchanged at 1.1729 (-0.03%). We are not able to derive much from the price movements. Today, we continue to expect EUR to trade in a range, most likely between 1.1700 and 1.1760.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “After EUR dropped to a low of 1.1645, we highlighted last Friday (26 Sep, spot at 1.1660) that ‘the risk of EUR breaking below 1.1610 has increased.’ Our expectation did not materialise, and in our latest narrative from two days ago (30 Sep, spot at 1.1725), we highlighted that “a clear break above 1.1760 (‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that EUR could trade above last week’s low of 1.1645 for a while.” Yesterday, EUR broke above 1.1760 and rose to a high of 1.1778. We are neutral on EUR now and expect it to trade between 1.1675 and 1.1790 for the time being.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-between-11700-and-11760-uob-group-202510020844The post Likely to trade in a range between 1.1700 and 1.1760 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Euro (EUR) is likely to trade in a range between 1.1700 and 1.1760. In the longer run, EUR is likely to trade between 1.1675 and 1.1790 for the time being, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. EUR is likely to trade between 24-HOUR VIEW: “Yesterday, we expected EUR to ‘trade in a range between 1.1710 and 1.1760.’ However, EUR fluctuated within a range of 1.1712/1.1778, closing largely unchanged at 1.1729 (-0.03%). We are not able to derive much from the price movements. Today, we continue to expect EUR to trade in a range, most likely between 1.1700 and 1.1760.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “After EUR dropped to a low of 1.1645, we highlighted last Friday (26 Sep, spot at 1.1660) that ‘the risk of EUR breaking below 1.1610 has increased.’ Our expectation did not materialise, and in our latest narrative from two days ago (30 Sep, spot at 1.1725), we highlighted that “a clear break above 1.1760 (‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that EUR could trade above last week’s low of 1.1645 for a while.” Yesterday, EUR broke above 1.1760 and rose to a high of 1.1778. We are neutral on EUR now and expect it to trade between 1.1675 and 1.1790 for the time being.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-between-11700-and-11760-uob-group-202510020844

Likely to trade in a range between 1.1700 and 1.1760 – UOB Group

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 19:08
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05329-8.71%
COM
COM$0.003953-21.84%
EUR
EUR$1.1483-0.24%
Secretum
SER$0.0002035-0.04%

Euro (EUR) is likely to trade in a range between 1.1700 and 1.1760. In the longer run, EUR is likely to trade between 1.1675 and 1.1790 for the time being, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

EUR is likely to trade between

24-HOUR VIEW: “Yesterday, we expected EUR to ‘trade in a range between 1.1710 and 1.1760.’ However, EUR fluctuated within a range of 1.1712/1.1778, closing largely unchanged at 1.1729 (-0.03%). We are not able to derive much from the price movements. Today, we continue to expect EUR to trade in a range, most likely between 1.1700 and 1.1760.”

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “After EUR dropped to a low of 1.1645, we highlighted last Friday (26 Sep, spot at 1.1660) that ‘the risk of EUR breaking below 1.1610 has increased.’ Our expectation did not materialise, and in our latest narrative from two days ago (30 Sep, spot at 1.1725), we highlighted that “a clear break above 1.1760 (‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that EUR could trade above last week’s low of 1.1645 for a while.” Yesterday, EUR broke above 1.1760 and rose to a high of 1.1778. We are neutral on EUR now and expect it to trade between 1.1675 and 1.1790 for the time being.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-between-11700-and-11760-uob-group-202510020844

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

The post REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF saw $10 million in inflows in one day. Total inflows over the past three days amount to $23 million. REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF recorded $10 million in inflows yesterday, bringing total additions to $23 million over the past three days. The fund’s assets under management climbed above $289.0 million for the first time. The SSK ETF is the first U.S. exchange-traded fund focused on Solana staking. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-shares-solana-staking-etf-aum-289m/
Union
U$0.006664-17.54%
COM
COM$0.003946-21.73%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:34
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0587-8.79%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,674.20
$103,674.20$103,674.20

-1.96%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,502.20
$3,502.20$3,502.20

-2.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.67
$160.67$160.67

-3.64%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2615
$2.2615$2.2615

-2.81%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16251
$0.16251$0.16251

-2.66%