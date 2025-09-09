Likely to trade in a range between 146.55 and 149.55 – UOB Group

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 01:37
Secretum
SER$0.0007566+98.58%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008554-14.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017687+5.39%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02571+6.32%
Major
MAJOR$0.15797+0.61%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11051-2.04%

Rapid advance in US Dollar (USD) has scope to test 148.80 before leveling off; 149.55 is unlikely to come under threat. In the longer run, outlook is mixed; USD could trade in a range between 146.55 and 149.55 for now. USD surged last Tuesday, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Outlook for USD/JPY is mixed

24-HOUR VIEW: “Last Friday, USD dropped sharply to a low of 146.80 before staging a sharp rebound and closing at 147.38 (-0.74%). USD continues to rise as it opened with a gap higher today. The rapid advance has scope to test 148.80 before leveling off. Even if USD breaks above 148.80, it is unlikely to threaten the major resistance at 149.15. On the downside, support levels are at 147.90 and 147.50.”

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “In our latest update from Wednesday (30 Sep, spot at 148.55), we highlighted that ‘while the outlook for USD is positive, it remains to be seen if it can maintain the rapid pace of advance.’ We added, ‘the level to watch is 149.55.’ USD subsequently rose to a high of 149.13, but last Friday, it plummeted and broke below our ‘strong support’ level. Having come off the previous strong advance, the sharp drop last Friday did not translate into a meaningful build-up in downward momentum. Additionally, USD gapped higher on the open today. The sharp but short-lived swings have resulted in a mixed outlook. For now, USD could trade in a range between 146.55 and 149.55.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-between-14655-and-14955-uob-group-202509081142

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, Japanese clothing chain Mac House has completed fundraising by allocating new stock reservation rights to third parties, with a total amount
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014087-1.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 20:40
Share
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1385+9.39%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002304+10.76%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Share
Solana Partners with Kazakhstan to Establish Solana Economic Zone to Promote Web3 Technology Development

Solana Partners with Kazakhstan to Establish Solana Economic Zone to Promote Web3 Technology Development

PANews reported on June 23 that the Solana Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kazakhstan government, planning to establish the Solana Economic Zone in the country to promote
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0916+1.89%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:39
Share

Trending News

More

Japanese clothing chain Mac House announces purchase of approximately $12 million worth of crypto assets

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Solana Partners with Kazakhstan to Establish Solana Economic Zone to Promote Web3 Technology Development

Why Dubai Freezone Company Incorporation is a Game-Changer for Global Investors

MegaETH Unveils Native Stablecoin with Ethena, Aiming to Keep Blockchain Fees Low