Likely to trade in a range of 7.1160/7.1330 – UOB Group

US Dollar (USD) is likely to trade in a range of 7.1160/7.1330. In the longer run, room for USD to drop below 7.1100; any decline is likely to be slow, and 7.1000 may not come into view so soon, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Room for USD to drop below 7.1100

24-HOUR VIEW: “We expected USD to ‘trade in a range between 7.1080 and 7.1240’ last Friday. However, after dipping briefly to 7.1128, USD rebounded strongly to a high of 7.1296. Upward momentum has increased, but not significantly. Today, we expect USD to trade in a higher range of 7.1160/7.1330.”

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Last Monday (08 Sep, spot at 7.1285), we indicated that ‘downward bias is building, but USD must first close below 7.1100 before a sustained decline can be expected.’ USD subsequently edged lower, and we highlighted last Friday (12 Sep, spot at 7.1140) that ‘there is room for USD to drop below 7.1100.’ However, we pointed out that ‘given that there has been no significant increase in downward momentum, the pace of any decline is likely to be slow.’ We added, ‘the major support at 7.1000 may not come into view so soon.’ We will maintain the same view as long as 7.1350 (no change ‘strong resistance’ level) is not breached.”

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

Strategy blijft doorgaan met het stapelen van Bitcoin. Ondanks de stevige prijs van ruim $114.000 per stuk, koopt het bedrijf opnieuw een flinke lading in. In de meest recente aankoop voegt Strategy 525 BTC toe aan zijn reserves, goed voor een investering van ongeveer $60,2 miljoen. Daarmee komt het totaal... Het bericht Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
