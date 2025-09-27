The post Limp Bizkit’s New Single Is Climbing Charts Like It’s 1999 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LEEDS, ENGLAND – AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns) Redferns Nu metal’s resurgence has taken over the heavy music scene and Limp Bizkit have once again proved that with their latest single, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen.” The single is currently No.1 on a number of Billboard charts including Hot Hard Rock Songs, Alternative Digital Song Sales, and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales charts. According to Billboard, Limp Bizkit’s new single has amassed over 2.6 million US streams since September 18th. Limp Bizkit’s New Single “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” is the first Limp Bizkit track to hit No.1 on a Billboard songs chart since their 1999 single, “Re-Arranged.” While the new song is stand-alone single, it’s one of the best tracks Limp Bizkit has put out in well over a decade – the band’s 2020 comeback album Still Sucks was fairly underwhelming. Between Fred Durst’s quirky and borderline corny bars and Wes Borland’s bouncy riffs, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” feels like the type of song fans were expecting to hear on their highly anticipated comeback LP. It’s not going to win over any new fans, but it will certainly please the loyal nu metal fans that have stuck with the band even after their disastrous Woodstock ’99 performance. However, Limp Bizkit’s newfound popularity isn’t just with their original nu metal fanbase. Gen Z has played a massive role in bringing nu metal back to the top of the heavy metal food chain, with acts like Korn, Deftones, and Slipknot seeing their biggest streaming numbers and headline shows to date. Limp Bizkit are currently rocking 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify,… The post Limp Bizkit’s New Single Is Climbing Charts Like It’s 1999 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LEEDS, ENGLAND – AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns) Redferns Nu metal’s resurgence has taken over the heavy music scene and Limp Bizkit have once again proved that with their latest single, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen.” The single is currently No.1 on a number of Billboard charts including Hot Hard Rock Songs, Alternative Digital Song Sales, and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales charts. According to Billboard, Limp Bizkit’s new single has amassed over 2.6 million US streams since September 18th. Limp Bizkit’s New Single “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” is the first Limp Bizkit track to hit No.1 on a Billboard songs chart since their 1999 single, “Re-Arranged.” While the new song is stand-alone single, it’s one of the best tracks Limp Bizkit has put out in well over a decade – the band’s 2020 comeback album Still Sucks was fairly underwhelming. Between Fred Durst’s quirky and borderline corny bars and Wes Borland’s bouncy riffs, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” feels like the type of song fans were expecting to hear on their highly anticipated comeback LP. It’s not going to win over any new fans, but it will certainly please the loyal nu metal fans that have stuck with the band even after their disastrous Woodstock ’99 performance. However, Limp Bizkit’s newfound popularity isn’t just with their original nu metal fanbase. Gen Z has played a massive role in bringing nu metal back to the top of the heavy metal food chain, with acts like Korn, Deftones, and Slipknot seeing their biggest streaming numbers and headline shows to date. Limp Bizkit are currently rocking 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify,…

Limp Bizkit’s New Single Is Climbing Charts Like It’s 1999

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 06:20
Wink
LIKE$0.007805+2.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009751-42.31%
Fred
FRED$0.002207+7.81%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9029-5.59%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.38019+0.28%

LEEDS, ENGLAND – AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Redferns

Nu metal’s resurgence has taken over the heavy music scene and Limp Bizkit have once again proved that with their latest single, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen.” The single is currently No.1 on a number of Billboard charts including Hot Hard Rock Songs, Alternative Digital Song Sales, and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales charts. According to Billboard, Limp Bizkit’s new single has amassed over 2.6 million US streams since September 18th.

Limp Bizkit’s New Single “Making Love to Morgan Wallen”

“Making Love to Morgan Wallen” is the first Limp Bizkit track to hit No.1 on a Billboard songs chart since their 1999 single, “Re-Arranged.” While the new song is stand-alone single, it’s one of the best tracks Limp Bizkit has put out in well over a decade – the band’s 2020 comeback album Still Sucks was fairly underwhelming. Between Fred Durst’s quirky and borderline corny bars and Wes Borland’s bouncy riffs, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” feels like the type of song fans were expecting to hear on their highly anticipated comeback LP. It’s not going to win over any new fans, but it will certainly please the loyal nu metal fans that have stuck with the band even after their disastrous Woodstock ’99 performance.

However, Limp Bizkit’s newfound popularity isn’t just with their original nu metal fanbase. Gen Z has played a massive role in bringing nu metal back to the top of the heavy metal food chain, with acts like Korn, Deftones, and Slipknot seeing their biggest streaming numbers and headline shows to date. Limp Bizkit are currently rocking 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and their mega-hit “Breakstuff” is on the brink of hitting 1 billions, which would be a first for the band.

It’ll be interesting to see what Limp Bizkit next move is. “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” is great return to form for the band, but the question still remains if Limp Bizkit have enough left in the tank to deliver another solid LP. Still Suck was not it, even if a few of the singles were decent like “Dad Vibes.” Whatever the band has in-store next, they can certainly count on their massive fanbase to show up, especially the Gen Z crowd.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/quentinsinger/2025/09/26/limp-bizkits-new-single-is-climbing-charts-like-its-1999/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

The post Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Stocks and digital assets are sitting near record levels, with the S&P 500 and gold both at all-time highs and Bitcoin approaching $118,000. Against this backdrop, Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research and Portfolio Manager at VanEck, says the market still has room to run. “We haven’t seen the type of euphoria that usually …
NEAR
NEAR$2.766+1.09%
Threshold
T$0.01525-0.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07467+0.87%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/19 12:18
Share
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$109,633.25+0.25%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000889+2.65%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

TLDR AlphaTON Capital has rebranded from a biotech company to a digital asset treasury. The company has completed a $30 million purchase of Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network. AlphaTON plans to grow its Toncoin holdings to $100 million by the end of 2025. The company secured $71 million in a recent financing [...] The post Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01183+2.69%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57637-3.68%
Triathon
GROW$0.0492--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:59
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto News Today: Bitcoin Nears $118K as VanEck Predicts More Upside Into 2026

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

EMCD Partners with STABUL to Bridge Traditional Finance and Crypto Markets