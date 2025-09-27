Limp Bizkit’s New Single Is Climbing Charts Like It’s 1999

LEEDS, ENGLAND – AUGUST 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 24, 2025 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns) Redferns

Nu metal’s resurgence has taken over the heavy music scene and Limp Bizkit have once again proved that with their latest single, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen.” The single is currently No.1 on a number of Billboard charts including Hot Hard Rock Songs, Alternative Digital Song Sales, and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales charts. According to Billboard, Limp Bizkit’s new single has amassed over 2.6 million US streams since September 18th.

“Making Love to Morgan Wallen” is the first Limp Bizkit track to hit No.1 on a Billboard songs chart since their 1999 single, “Re-Arranged.” While the new song is stand-alone single, it’s one of the best tracks Limp Bizkit has put out in well over a decade – the band’s 2020 comeback album Still Sucks was fairly underwhelming. Between Fred Durst’s quirky and borderline corny bars and Wes Borland’s bouncy riffs, “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” feels like the type of song fans were expecting to hear on their highly anticipated comeback LP. It’s not going to win over any new fans, but it will certainly please the loyal nu metal fans that have stuck with the band even after their disastrous Woodstock ’99 performance.

However, Limp Bizkit’s newfound popularity isn’t just with their original nu metal fanbase. Gen Z has played a massive role in bringing nu metal back to the top of the heavy metal food chain, with acts like Korn, Deftones, and Slipknot seeing their biggest streaming numbers and headline shows to date. Limp Bizkit are currently rocking 20 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and their mega-hit “Breakstuff” is on the brink of hitting 1 billions, which would be a first for the band.

It’ll be interesting to see what Limp Bizkit next move is. “Making Love to Morgan Wallen” is great return to form for the band, but the question still remains if Limp Bizkit have enough left in the tank to deliver another solid LP. Still Suck was not it, even if a few of the singles were decent like “Dad Vibes.” Whatever the band has in-store next, they can certainly count on their massive fanbase to show up, especially the Gen Z crowd.