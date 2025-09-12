Linea Falls 20% as Joseph Lubin Hints at Strong Rewards

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/12 09:30
Linea
  • Joseph Lubin teased future rewards for the new altcoin holders despite a 25% price drop.
  • Linea’s price fell to around $0.023, sparking mixed community reactions.
  • Supporters see rewards as a long-term commitment, critics want more utility like staking or governance.

Joseph Lubin, the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) and founder of Consensys, who is also a key figure behind the Linea blockchain, hinted at upcoming rewards for holders of the newly launched Linea token (LINEA). Even though the token has dropped almost 20% in the last 24 hours.

Lubin took to X on Thursday and said, ‘just holding Linea will open up further rewards opportunities, mostly in other tokens; some from Consensys and some from protocols that we are aligned with’.

These rewards are expected to come in the form of other tokens, and some of them will be distributed by Consensys itself, others by partner protocols aligned with the layer-2 blockchain.

Also Read: MetaMask, Linea & Brevis Launch 2.4% APR ZK Rewards for Aave USDC Users

Lubin Hints at Rewards for Linea Token Holders

He mainly pointed out that a user has greater potential for a reward if one has more altcoins and holding them for a certain number of days may increase rewards.

Furthermore, Lubin highlighted a partnership between MetaMask, which is owned by Consensys, and the layer-2 blockchain team to develop the necessary mechanisms for distributing these rewards. The objective is to shift the community’s focus from short-term speculation to long-term engagement.

Price Drop & Community Reaction on LINEA

At press time, the altcoin is trading around $0.02372, having decreased by 25.9% over the past 24 hours. , following an initial surge after the token generation event (TGE).

LineaSource: CoinMarketCap

Many individuals within the community expressed their approval of Lubin’s announcement, interpreting the future rewards as an indication of a long-term commitment from the Layer-2 blockchain/Consensys team. However, some are requesting a more expedited implementation of tangible tools (such as staking, governance, etc.) rather than just promises.

The announcement comes at a sensitive time: while launch events tend to spark excitement, many tokens face volatility post-TGE, and confidence from holders often depends on how quickly promised features are delivered. For the altcoin, the roadmap for rewards, utility, and real network engagement will likely play a big role in whether the current price dip is temporary or more structural.

Also Read: Circle Unveils First Bridged-to-Native USDC Upgrade for Linea Blockchain

