Linea launches Ignition rewards program to boost TVL

Linea has launched its Ignition program, a new rewards system for liquidity providers on its Layer 2 network.

Summary Linea opens Ignition rewards program to the public, targeting $1B+ in TVL.

Program distributes 1B LINEA tokens to liquidity providers across Aave, Euler, and Etherex.

Rewards verified via Brevis ZK tech; 40% unlocks Oct. 27.

As part of the initiative, announced on Sept. 2, 1 billion LINEA tokens will be distributed as incentives, with the goal of increasing total value locked. Rewards are tracked and validated using Brevis zero-knowledge proof tools, ensuring secure and transparent payouts.

Driving Linea TVL growth

Approved by the Linea Consortium, Ignition aims to accelerate TVL growth across DeFi protocols in the network. Linea hopes to raise more than $1 billion in TVL through the program, which ends on Oct. 26. Following weeks of closed beta testing, the rewards system is now available to all liquidity providers.

Participants can earn LINEA tokens By providing liquidity to important pools on Aave (AAVE), Euler, and Etherex. Incentives are meant to reduce market stress and encourage efficient liquidity.

For instance, Etherex offers greater payouts in volatile times by rewarding providers according to slippage and swap volume. To incentivize deposits in underutilized pools, rewards on Aave and Euler are computed using time-weighted vault shares and adaptive incentives.

Secure rewards with Brevis ZK-proofs

Brevis’ ZK Coprocessor and Pico ZKVM are used to validate all of the Ignition calculations. This ensures transparency and decentralization while preventing tampering or reliance on a central authority. The official campaign website offers weekly reward updates, and users can connect their wallets to monitor their progress.

The rewards are locked until Oct. 27. After that, 40% of the tokens that have been accumulated can be claimed, and the remaining 60% unlock every day for the next 45 days.

The Ignition launch follows a series of major token-related developments for Linea this summer. A snapshot for the ecosystem airdrop was taken in late July, with more than 780,000 wallets qualifying to share 7.2 billion tokens. In late August, pre-market trading started. Linea’s token generation event is expected to take place in September.