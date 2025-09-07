Linea: Liquidity Incentive Program Rewards to Increase to 160 Million LINEA Next Week

PANews reported on September 7th that Linea announced in a tweet that the Linea Ignition liquidity incentive program will distribute 160 million LINEA tokens next week (originally 150 million). 80% of this will be allocated to lending pool LPs, with a total reward of 128 million LINEA tokens for USDC, USDT, and ETH in the Aave and Euler lending pools. 20% will be allocated to Ethereum trading, with trading pairs including USDC/ETH, WBTC/ETH, USDT/ETH, and ETH/REX, for a total reward of 32 million LINEA tokens.
