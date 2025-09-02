Linea Network’s DeFi TVL Reaches Record $893 Million

Key Points: Linea Network reached a record TVL of $893.39 million.

Ethereum liquidity rise supports Linea’s milestone.

Community enthusiasm remains high despite no official comment.

DefiLlama data confirms Linea Network’s DeFi total value locked reached a record $893.39 million on September 2, 2025, marking a 60.30% growth from the previous week.

This milestone reflects Linea’s expanding influence within DeFi, driven by Ethereum ecosystem momentum and increased ETH liquidity.

Linea’s DeFi TVL Surges to $893 Million

The Linea Network, developed by Consensys, has seen its DeFi TVL soar to $893.39 million, according to DefiLlama data. This record-breaking high represents a 60.30% weekly growth rate and suggests a substantial influx of capital into the network.

The surge in TVL highlights the growing appeal of Ethereum-based DeFi solutions. Ethereum’s strong performance contributed significantly to Linea’s rise. Market activity in DeFi has played a crucial role in supporting these developments, with Ethereum liquidity being a major factor.

While there are no statements from Linea’s leadership regarding this milestone, the market’s reaction reflects positive sentiment towards the platform’s potential.

Despite the absence of formal announcements from Consensys or Linea, community enthusiasm remains high as observed on various social media platforms.

Ethereum’s Role and Future Prospects for Linea

Did you know? In previous months, Linea Network experienced a TVL increase from $300 million to $304.7 million in August 2025, mirroring current trends of Ethereum’s Layer 2 expansion.

Ethereum (ETH), a key asset in the DeFi space, is trading at $4,376.46. With a market cap of $528.26 billion, Ethereum maintains a strong presence, capturing 13.87% market dominance. In the past 90 days, its price increased by 65.95%. Data sourced from CoinMarketCap as of September 2, 2025.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:10 UTC on September 2, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest Linea’s DeFi platform could see further gains driven by Ethereum’s scalability and increased adoption. Long-term prospects include potential developments in DeFi technology, regulatory frameworks, and enhanced interoperability, which could sustain growth.