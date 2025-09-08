Linea transferred 1.883 billion LINEA tokens to a black hole address on L2, possibly for cross-chain transfer

PANews reported on September 8 that on-chain data showed that at 15:32 today, Linea transferred 1,883,060,741 LINEA tokens from the address starting with 0x1B3 on the Ethereum mainnet. This number is consistent with the 1.883 billion LINEA tokens transferred to the black hole address on the Linea network today. Therefore, the previous transaction operation may have been a cross-chain transfer.
