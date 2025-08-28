Linea will hold a TGE in September and launch native ETH earnings in October

PANews reported on August 28th that Linea will launch its Token Generation Event (TGE) in September 2025, with an initial valuation of approximately $2 billion. Linea plans to support the growth of the ecosystem's Total Value Locked (TVL) through a series of liquidity incentives, targeting over $1.8 billion, according to official Linea documents. Furthermore, Linea will launch a 10-week "Linea Ignition" incentive program and launch a native ETH earning feature in October.

Linea is currently the number one zkRollup solution by TVL, having completed 283 million transactions, boasting 7 million wallet addresses and $58 million in locked value. Its design is highly compatible with Ethereum, including an ETH staking vault, ultra-low fees, and a 20% fee burn mechanism.