Linekong Interactive Announces Cryptocurrency Holdings and Launches Ethereum and SOLANA Staking Program

By: PANews
2025/09/09 23:11
PANews reported on September 9 that according to Zhitong Finance, Linekong Interactive (08267) announced that as of the date of this announcement, the group holds: 116 units of Bitcoin, 663 units of Ethereum and 7,692 units of Solana (SOL). Together with its equity-holding companies, it holds a total of 212 units of Bitcoin, 2,040 units of Ethereum and 10,513 units of SOL.

Building on its previously disclosed cryptocurrency holdings, the Group further announced the following updated arrangements and strategic directions: 1) Strategic Increase in Bitcoin Holdings: The Group continues to view Bitcoin as a primary reserve asset in the cryptocurrency market and will strategically increase its holdings depending on market conditions. 2) Ethereum and SOL Staking Plan: The Group plans to incorporate Ethereum and SOL into the staking mechanisms of various ecosystem mainnets to improve asset utilization efficiency, generate on-chain returns, and further enhance asset return potential and on-chain participation. 3) LK Crypto, the Group's specialized cryptocurrency business unit, has initiated dedicated research to deepen its involvement in the development of key infrastructure and business collaboration within the Ethereum and SOL ecosystems, steadily building the crypto ecosystem. The Group also established its first position in Ondo Finance (ONDO) to explore its strategic potential in the RWA sector.

