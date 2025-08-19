LINK Jumps 18% Weekly: What’s Driving Chainlink to a 6-Month Peak?

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/19 12:05
Chainlink
LINK$24.28-4.29%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02784+0.46%
Allo
RWA$0.004955-4.52%

TL;DR

  • Chainlink breaks multi-month resistance with volume, pushing the price above $25 and nearing the key $29 level.
  • Whale wallets added 1.1 million LINK this week, showing strong confidence despite minor pullbacks.
  • Chainlink leads RWA development with new ETF data feeds, boosting its institutional adoption narrative.

Breakout Clears Long-Term Resistance

Chainlink (LINK) has gained over 18% in the past week and is currently trading around $25. The move followed a breakout above a key resistance area between $20 and $21. This zone had previously rejected the price multiple times since early 2025.

Notably, the breakout came with strong volume, pushing the asset well above the 200-day moving average. The green zone on the chart marked a supply region, which is now acting as support. The current structure shows price consolidating after the breakout, holding above support for now.

Targets and Scenarios

Analysts expect a move to $29 if the broader market holds steady. Crypto analyst Emperor said

The chart shows that $29 marks a weekly resistance level. A pullback scenario is also possible if market sentiment weakens. 

However, due to the speed of the recent move, a sharp drop appears less likely unless broader conditions shift.

Whale Accumulation on the Rise

On-chain data shows a rise in large holder activity. Whale wallets have added over 1.1 million LINK in the last seven days—valued at around $27 million. Smart money addresses also increased holdings by over 12% during the same period.

Chainlink (LINK) whale activitySource: Nansen

This activity has been backed by renewed accumulation from the top 100 LINK wallets. These shifts suggest that large buyers are stepping in while the token gains momentum.

Chainlink Expands Role in RWA Sector

Development around real-world asset (RWA) tools is drawing attention. Chainlink has launched data feeds for U.S. equities and ETFs. One analyst posted

The project is now ranked first in RWA development activity, according to Santiment.

Chainlink’s price remains near short-term highs, with $29 in focus as the next possible resistance zone. Traders are watching price action closely as the broader altcoin market looks for direction.

The post LINK Jumps 18% Weekly: What’s Driving Chainlink to a 6-Month Peak? appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545-2.11%
ERA
ERA$0.8365-5.91%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00755-50.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:00
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+9.88%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01398-2.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079-1.25%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0994+61.62%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Share

Trending News

More

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking