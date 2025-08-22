LINK Should Target Cardano Before XRP, Says Crypto Legal Expert

TLDR

A crypto legal expert advised that LINK should aim to surpass Cardano rather than XRP.

XRP’s market capitalization remains ten times larger than LINK’s current valuation.

Tidal Trust II has applied for XRP ETFs which signals strong institutional interest in XRP.

LINK has secured over $93 billion in DeFi value and surpassed XRP in Google search trends.

LINK’s market cap is much closer to Cardano’s making ADA a more realistic target for flipping.

The rivalry between LINK and XRP has resurfaced, but experts now suggest a more realistic target for Chainlink. Attorney Bill Morgan advised LINK proponents to pivot toward overtaking Cardano instead. He noted that ADA’s market cap presents a closer and more achievable milestone than XRP.

XRP’s Valuation and Institutional Growth

XRP currently holds a market capitalization of $172.5 billion, far ahead of LINK’s $17.32 billion. Despite LINK’s growth, the gap remains wide, making a flippening of XRP unlikely in the near term. Morgan stated,

Tidal Trust II recently applied for multiple XRP ETF offerings, indicating institutional interest in XRP’s long-term value. These applications suggest growing institutional recognition and long-term planning around XRP. This includes proposed leveraged funds that would invest in XRP-related exchange-traded products.

Moreover, XRP has gained attention through integration into traditional finance systems and treasury strategies. Ripple’s partnerships continue to support adoption across global markets. Although LINK has traction in DeFi, XRP maintains a stronger market presence and valuation lead.

LINK’s Momentum in Adoption and DeFi

LINK has achieved major adoption milestones, driven by both retail and institutional interest. It recently reached $93 billion in Total Value Secured (TVS), significantly surpassing XRP’s $85 million. This DeFi strength supports LINK’s position as a growing infrastructure layer.

Chainlink has also formed partnerships with institutions such as SWIFT and UBS Asset Management. These collaborations include cross-chain interoperability pilots and tokenized asset tests. Such developments show LINK’s expanding use cases beyond its traditional oracle role.

Google Trends data shows that LINK overtook XRP in July 2025, scoring 100 against XRP’s 11. This signals growing interest and visibility for LINK across global audiences.

Market Perspective: LINK vs ADA as the Real Battle

LINK’s market capitalization remains closer to ADA’s $31.11 billion, making Cardano a more realistic rival. Bill Morgan emphasized,

LINK currently holds 55% of ADA’s market cap and continues to grow.

Community sentiment within the LINK ecosystem shows confidence in surpassing ADA’s valuation. Advocates point to LINK’s growing presence in institutional finance and DeFi markets. At the same time, Cardano continues to expand its own ecosystem and developer activity.

