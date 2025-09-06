Linkin Park Blocks One Of Hard Rock’s Biggest Bands From A New No. 1 Hit

Deftones’ “Infinite Source” debuts at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart, blocked by Linkin Park’s “In the End.” CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Chino Moreno of Deftones performs live during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Ryan Bakerink#877342#51A ED/FilmMagic)

Deftones’ new album Private Music becomes a huge win across many of Billboard’s charts this week as it debuts. The full-length conquers multiple tallies and opens inside the top 10 on almost every ranking it appears on.

Fans have chosen “Infinite Source” as a new favorite from the project. Though the track hasn’t been officially pushed as a single, it manages impressive starting points on several rosters and almost doubles the band’s count of champions on a Billboard tally — but Deftones are blocked by one of the most successful names in hard rock history.

“Infinite Source” Misses No. 1

“Infinite Source” launches at No. 2 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. That’s Billboard’s list of the most successful tracks classified as hard rock on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, and others.

Linkin Park Blocks Deftones From the Top

Deftones are beaten not by an even newer release, but by one of the most successful tracks in the hard rock genre. Linkin Park’s “In the End” holds at No. 1 on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. The group’s breakout smash debuted on the tally in June 2020, finally hit No. 1 in October 2024, and has now spent 16 weeks ruling the roster.

Deftones’ History on the Streaming Ranking

Deftones first conquered the Hard Rock Streaming Songs list just last month. “My Mind Is a Mountain,” a single from Private Music, debuted at No. 1 and spent one frame there, finally earning the outfit a ruler.

Deftones Score Multiple Streaming Smashes

The band claims three entries on the Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart this frame. “Infinite Source” opens at No. 2, “My Mind Is a Mountain” returns at No. 18 for a second stint, and the group closes out the ranking at No. 25 with “Change (In the House of Flies),” a much older cut.

“Infinite Source” Rules the Hot Hard Rock Songs List

While Deftones miss out on another streaming ruler, “Infinite Source” does conquer the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. It becomes the group’s second No. 1 on the roster, and also grants the musicians a twelfth top 10 hit.

The track opens at No. 3 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100, missing the Hot 100 by just a few spaces. “Infinite Source” also lands inside the top 20 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs, and Hot Alternative Songs charts — just shy of the top 10 on all three tallies.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/06/linkin-park-blocks-one-of-hard-rocks-biggest-bands-from-a-new-no-1-hit/

