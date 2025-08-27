Linkin Park’s Long-Awaited Album Mounts A Comeback

Linkin Park’s From Zero reenters several U.K. charts, while Hybrid Theory returns to one list and Papercuts and Meteora climb from where they sat last week. HOLLYWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 27: Musicians from Linkin Park; Brad Delsen, Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn and Dave Farrell perform during the “Linkin Park And Friends Celebrate Life In Honor Of Chester Bennington” event at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Getty Images

The past year has been very exciting for Linkin Park fans. In early 2024, the hard rock group dropped a new compilation with many of the band’s most famous tracks. Papercuts produced a handful of never-before-heard tunes, which at the time lovers of the outfit had to assume might be the last ones ever shared.

In mid-2024, Linkin Park announced a comeback album as new members had been added to the band and it was time for the next chapter. Ever since the group began promoting From Zero, it has managed some truly incredible feats on the charts in the United Kingdom, and this frame is another big one for the Grammy winners.

From Zero Jumps Back Onto Two Charts

Multiple Linkin Park albums return to the U.K. charts this week. Of the four titles from the band that appear anywhere, half of them find their way back to at least one roster, if not several, while others climb from where they sat just a few days ago.

From Zero is the big comeback at the moment as the 2024 drop surges back onto a pair of tallies. From Zero is a top 40 bestseller again on the Official Vinyl Albums chart, coming in at No. 38. The full-length can also be found on the Official Physical Albums ranking at No. 63.

Hybrid Theory Returns to One List

Hybrid Theory manages to leap back onto just one rundown. The band’s debut full-length is back on the Official Album Downloads chart, where it sneaks in at No. 93.

From Zero and Hybrid Theory both live on five charts across the Atlantic at the moment, as there are several where no return is necessary. While Hybrid Theory declines on all but the one it returns to, From Zero experiences a mixed performance. The set does fall to last place, No. 100, on the Official Album Downloads list, but it also manages to turn around and climb on the Official Album Sales and Official Rock and Metal Albums charts, improving to Nos. 60 and 15, respectively.

Papercuts Climbs on Multiple Lists

Papercuts is currently on the rise on a pair of tallies. 71 weeks into its life on the two lists, the compilation steps up to No. 18 on the Official Albums chart, and it almost finds its way back to the highest tier on the Official Album Streaming rundown. On that ranking, Papercuts is back at No. 11.

Linkin Park’s Meteora Only Lives on One Chart

As is almost always the case, Linkin Park’s Meteora can be found on the Official Rock and Metal Albums chart, the list of the bestselling titles in those genres. Meteora, which followed Hybrid Theory by a few years, only gains two spaces, landing at No. 26, but in the past it has conquered the ranking.