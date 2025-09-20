Discover why Chainlink, BullZilla, and Toncoin are the top new presales in September 2025. Explore Chainlink price forecasts, Toncoin adoption growth, and the robust meme coin presale ecosystem, which offers substantial staking rewards.Discover why Chainlink, BullZilla, and Toncoin are the top new presales in September 2025. Explore Chainlink price forecasts, Toncoin adoption growth, and the robust meme coin presale ecosystem, which offers substantial staking rewards.

LINK’s 2025 Price Forecast and TON Adoption Growth Drive Interest as BullZilla Leads the Top New Presales in September 2025

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 06:15
What makes September 2025 a pivotal month for crypto investors seeking the top new presales? The market is witnessing a perfect storm of events that highlight Chainlink, BullZilla, and Toncoin as standout opportunities. Vitalik Buterin has addressed criticism over Ethereum’s 43-day unstaking delay, insisting the slow release of $5B worth of ETH is essential for security. This drawn-out exit process has triggered discussions about staking efficiency and opened the door for fresh crypto projects with staking rewards to capture investor attention.

Amid this backdrop, the Chainlink price forecast 2025 remains at the center of investor speculation. Currently trading at $24.20 with a 24-hour volume of $2.29 billion and a market cap of $16.41 billion, Chainlink shows growing dominance as the go-to oracle network. Analysts predict the next few months could be transformative as decentralized data services expand and DeFi ecosystems seek reliable off-chain data feeds.

Meanwhile, the new crypto presales arena in September 2025 is being electrified by BullZilla’s meme coin presale ecosystem. Now in Stage 3 (Phase C) with the banner “404: Whale Signal Detected,” Bull Zilla boasts a price of $0.00007241, over $500k raised, 27 billion tokens sold, and more than 1,700 holders. Its viral momentum is sparking conversations about coins with exponential upside, especially as whales accumulate ahead of the next price surge.

Adding to the excitement is Toncoin’s adoption growth, with the token priced at $3.18 and climbing 3.67% in 24 hours. Toncoin’s integration into popular messaging platforms is accelerating mainstream crypto use. Combined with projects offering crypto projects with staking rewards, these three assets, Chainlink, BullZilla, and Toncoin, are redefining the top new presales in September 2025 narrative.

Chainlink Price Forecast 2025: Oracle Network in the Spotlight

The Chainlink price forecast for 2025 indicates sustained demand as decentralized applications increasingly rely on trustworthy real-world data. With its market dominance at 0.40% and a strong $16.41 billion market cap, Chainlink continues to power smart contracts across DeFi and gaming. Analysts expect the protocol to benefit from rising enterprise adoption and Ethereum layer-two expansions.

In light of Ethereum’s 43-day unstaking delays, many investors see Chainlink as a safer bet for staking-like yield through node operation. This positioning reinforces its role in crypto projects with staking rewards, which are drawing investors seeking steady returns. The growth of DeFi lending, insurance, and cross-chain bridges further strengthens the outlook for the Chainlink price forecast 2025, making it a critical component of the top new presales in September 2025 conversation.

For investors exploring new crypto presales in September 2025, Chainlink’s mature ecosystem serves as a benchmark of what successful projects can achieve. While not a presale token itself, its upward trajectory and expanding use cases inspire confidence in newer players, such as BullZilla, aiming to replicate its success.

BullZilla Meme Coin Presale Ecosystem: How to Buy and Why It Matters

The meme coin presale ecosystem has rarely seen the kind of excitement surrounding BullZilla. Operating under the tagline “404: Whale Signal Detected,” BullZilla sits firmly among the top new presales in September 2025, attracting both retail buyers and influential whales. With over $530k already raised, 27 billion tokens sold, and 1,702 token holders, the project signals robust early demand.

BullZilla’s appeal stems from its blend of viral meme culture and planned staking rewards, positioning it within crypto projects that offer staking rewards to deliver passive income. Market watchers believe its low entry price of $0.00007241 offers significant upside potential as it gears toward exchange listings.

How to Buy BullZilla: Investors can participate in the presale directly through the official BullZilla ($BZIL) website. After connecting a compatible wallet such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet, buyers can swap USDT or ETH for BullZilla tokens. It’s a straightforward process designed to make the new crypto presales in September 2025 accessible even to first-time investors, reinforcing why BullZilla is a headline act in this cycle.

Toncoin Adoption Growth Accelerates

Toncoin has quietly emerged as one of the top new presales success stories in September 2025, thanks to its rapid integration into major messaging platforms. Priced at $3.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $166 million and a recent 3.67% price increase, Toncoin continues to gain traction among mainstream users.

The token’s adoption growth is fueled by its user-friendly ecosystem and strategic partnerships that bridge everyday communication apps with crypto transactions. This dual appeal, utility, and accessibility aligns Toncoin with investors looking for crypto projects with staking rewards, as it plans to enhance staking yields to reward long-term holders.

Toncoin’s steady rise highlights the broader trend of new crypto presales September 2025 where utility-focused tokens can rival meme coins in popularity. For many market watchers, Toncoin represents a bridge between established blockchains and mass-market consumer apps, placing it firmly alongside Chainlink and BullZilla in the September spotlight.

Conclusion: Why These Coins Define the Top New Presales in September 2025

The crypto market in September 2025 proves that opportunity often follows uncertainty. Ethereum’s staking delays, while controversial, have underscored the value of diverse investment options with flexible staking mechanics and strong fundamentals. Chainlink, BullZilla, and Toncoin each meet these criteria in different ways.

Chainlink provides a backbone for DeFi and a reliable forecast for steady appreciation, earning its place in the top new presales in September 2025 narrative despite being a mature project. BullZilla captures the high-risk, high-reward spirit of the meme coin presale ecosystem, drawing investors eager for exponential gains and staking rewards. Toncoin offers mainstream adoption and consistent growth, making it a key player for long-term portfolios.

Together, these assets demonstrate that the hunt for the top new presales in September 2025 is not just about chasing hype; it’s about recognizing projects with real utility, growing communities, and a clear path to sustained value.

FAQs

What is the latest Chainlink price forecast for 2025, and why is it important for DeFi?

Analysts project that Chainlink could climb well beyond its current $24.20 price as decentralized finance platforms increase their reliance on secure data feeds. The oracle network’s expanding integrations make it a cornerstone for DeFi growth, giving long-term investors confidence in its upward trajectory.

How can investors join the BullZilla meme coin presale ecosystem during Stage 3C?

To buy BullZilla tokens, connect a compatible wallet, such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet to the official BullZilla website, choose USDT or ETH as your payment method, and confirm the swap. The presale is live at $0.00007241, with over 27 billion tokens already sold and more than 1,700 holders participating.

Why is Toncoin’s adoption growth significant for mainstream crypto adoption?

Toncoin’s integration with widely used messaging apps allows users to send and receive crypto within familiar platforms, making blockchain technology accessible to millions. This convenience is driving daily transaction growth and supporting its recent 3.67% price increase.

Do these projects offer crypto projects with staking rewards for passive income?

Yes. Chainlink node operators earn fees by providing secure data, BullZilla plans a staking program after its exchange launch, and Toncoin holders can stake to help secure the network and receive yield, each giving investors opportunities for passive returns.

What makes these three tokens the undisputed top new presales in September 2025?

Chainlink delivers enterprise-grade data solutions, BullZilla captures the high-growth meme coin presale ecosystem with strong community backing, and Toncoin combines practical utility with mass-market adoption. Together, they represent the most promising mix of innovation, staking rewards, and growth potential this September.

Summary

Chainlink, BullZilla, and Toncoin headline the top new presales in September 2025 thanks to strong fundamentals and compelling growth stories. With Chainlink’s robust oracle network and optimistic price forecast for 2025, BullZilla’s viral meme coin presale ecosystem, and Toncoin’s accelerating adoption growth, each offers unique exposure to the evolving crypto market.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments, including participation in new crypto presales in September 2025, carry risk. Conduct thorough research or consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
