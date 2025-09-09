Lion Group Embraces HYPE, Phased Accumulation Strategy to Replace SOL and SUI

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/09 15:00
Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) said Monday it will swap its holdings of Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI) for Hyperliquid (HYPE), a move the company says is driven by newly available institutional custody in the United States and the promise of Hyperliquid’s high-speed Layer-1 trading infrastructure.

In a statement, the Nasdaq-listed trading-platform operator said the reallocation follows BitGo Trust Company’s recent launch of institutional HYPE EVM custody solutions in the U.S., which the company described as a key enabler for moving more treasury capital into HYPE. Lion Group said the conversion will be executed via a phased accumulation strategy designed to spread purchases over time and take advantage of market volatility to lower average acquisition cost.

“We believe Hyperliquid represents the most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance, with its on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure,” said Mr. Wilson Wang, CEO of LGHL. “By shifting our holdings from SOL and SUI to HYPE through a disciplined accumulation process, we aim to enhance portfolio efficiency and position the Company for sustained growth in the crypto sector.”

The announcement builds on Lion Group’s earlier moves into HYPE. The company disclosed initial HYPE purchases this summer as part of a broader treasury initiative, but Monday’s statement signals a full strategic pivot away from SOL and SUI as treasury holdings. Market observers noted the timing is sensible from an institutional-access perspective: BitGo’s rollout of HyperEVM custody has lowered a major operational hurdle for regulated entities seeking exposure to HYPE.

What to Watch Next?

Experts highlighted both the practical and symbolic importance of a public company reallocating crypto reserves in response to improved custody options and the wider institutionalization of recently launched Layer-1 ecosystems. Traders and on-chain analysts were already tracking heightened interest in HYPE following BitGo’s announcement, and some price activity has reflected that flow.

Lion Group, which operates an “all-in-one” trading platform offering products that include total return swaps, CFDs, OTC stock options, and futures and securities brokerage, said it will continue to explore strategic opportunities across digital assets and provide periodic updates as it executes the reallocation. The company’s statement emphasized risk-management principles and a long-term view toward value creation for shareholders, clients and retail investors.

Investors and industry watchers will likely focus on how quickly Lion Group executes the accumulation plan, whether other publicly traded firms follow suit now that regulated custody is available, and any regulatory or market developments tied to Hyperliquid’s growing ecosystem. For Lion Group, the move is both a bet on the technology underpinning Hyperliquid’s on-chain order book and a reflection of how custody infrastructure helps shape institutional treasury decisions.

