Lion Group Moves Crypto Holdings, Converts SOL and SUI Into HYPE Tokens

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 13:43
Union
U$0.00977-2.78%
Solana
SOL$222.7+1.70%
SUI
SUI$3.5459-1.68%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.26+1.63%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004916+0.10%

Lion Group reallocates treasury, swapping SOL and SUI for HYPE tokens after U.S. launch of institutional Hyperliquid custody.

Lion Group Holding Ltd has announced a treasury reallocation strategy. The company will convert its Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI) assets into Hyperliquid (HYPE). This move comes after BitGo Trust Company introduced institutional custody solutions for HYPE in the United States.

Treasury Reallocation and Accumulation Plan

According to the company, the conversion will take place over time rather than all at once. This strategy is designed to reduce the average cost of purchasing HYPE by spreading the acquisitions across different market conditions. Lion Group stated that this disciplined approach will allow it to take advantage of market volatility.

Wilson Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Lion Group, emphasized the reasoning behind the move. He said the decision to hold Hyperliquid through an accumulation strategy will “enhance portfolio efficiency” and prepare the company for “sustained growth in the crypto sector.” The plan reflects a broader focus on treasury management and risk reduction.

Lion Group’s current treasury includes about 6,629 Solana tokens and more than one million Sui tokens. Based on market prices of $217 for SOL and $3.54 for SUI, these holdings are worth around $4.9M combined. If exchanged at those values, the assets could be converted into over 96,000 HYPE tokens, adding to the company’s existing position of more than 128,000 HYPE.

HYPE Growth and Institutional Custody

The decision comes at a time when Hyperliquid has reached new trading milestones. Data from CoinGecko shows that the HYPE token recently hit an all-time high of $51.84. The token is central to Hyperliquid’s Layer 1 blockchain and decentralized perpetual futures exchange, which is gaining adoption for its on-chain order book and trading performance.

Lion Group’s shift also coincides with BitGo’s launch of custody services for Hyperliquid. Institutional custody is viewed as essential for companies handling large crypto reserves, as it provides higher standards of compliance and security. This development made it easier for the company to proceed with reallocating assets to HYPE.

Furthermore, Wang noted Hyperliquid’s potential in decentralized finance. “We believe Hyperliquid represents the most compelling opportunity in decentralized finance, with its on-chain order book and efficient trading infrastructure,” he said. The company plans to strengthen its presence in this ecosystem while maintaining focus on risk management.

Market Reaction and Wider Adoption

Lion Group’s announcement has also influenced its stock. Following the news, shares rose more than 11% during the regular session and gained another 10% in after-hours trading. The stock closed at $1.65, marking over 20% growth in total.

Lion Group is not the only company turning to Hyperliquid. Hyperliquid Strategies, which was formerly known as Sonnet BioTherapeutics, has revealed plans to purchase and hold 12.6 million HYPE tokens. Another company, Hyperion DeFi, previously Eyenovia, also disclosed that it had built a reserve of over 1.5 million HYPE tokens this year.

The company’s treasury expansion comes after securing a $600 million facility from ATW Partners in June 2025. That funding was aimed at building a digital asset reserve, with earlier allocations made to SOL, SUI, and HYPE. Solana was included for its presence in consumer applications, while Sui was added due to backing from World Liberty Financial.

 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot

People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot

Polkadot started with a big technical blueprint. It was built on parachains, relay chains, and cross-chain messaging. The focus was clear: scalability and interoperability from day one. Developers liked this structure, and protocol builders saw it as a forward-looking design. But complexity came at a cost. Onboarding slowed, and regular users faced steep barriers. Incentives […] The post People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22901-1.13%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02077+3.48%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02008-0.09%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 10:00
Share
MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

PANews reported on September 10th that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's Cybersecurity Threat and Vulnerability Information Sharing Platform (NVDB) recently discovered a high-risk out-of-bounds write vulnerability in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS, which has been exploited in cyberattacks. iOS/iPadOS/macOS are operating systems developed by Apple Inc. in the United States. Due to an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in their ImageIO framework, processing malicious image files can cause memory corruption.
Share
PANews2025/09/10 12:47
Share
Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen

Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Little Pepe heeft inmiddels meer dan $25 miljoen opgehaald tijdens de presale, waarbij tokens voor $0,0021 per stuk zijn verkocht. Volgens de makers gaat het project verder dan de gebruikelijke memecoin speculatie. Hun ambitie is het bouwen van een eigen Layer-2 blockchain die wordt aangedreven door memes en geen enkele belasting kent. Wat is Little Pepe? In de cryptowereld zijn er genoeg tokens met kikker thema’s voorbijgekomen, maar Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) presenteert zich als de volgende stap in de evolutie van meme coins. Het team omschrijft de coin als een Layer-2 project dat snelheid, veiligheid en extreem lage kosten combineert, allemaal verpakt in een meme cultuur. Het hart van dit netwerk wordt gevormd door de $LILPEPE token, die als brandstof dient voor het volledige ecosysteem. In de whitepaper staat dat gebruikers zich nog steeds vroeg in de reis bevinden en de kans krijgen om getuige te zijn van een nieuw gouden tijdperk voor memecoins. Pepe blijft daarin de heerser, terwijl Little Pepe Layer-2 zich opstelt als koning van een nieuw rijk. $LILPEPE is de utility token binnen het ecosysteem en vormt de kern van een nieuwe generatie Layer-2 blockchains. Op dit moment draait het project nog op Ethereum als ERC-20 token met 18 decimalen en een totale voorraad van 100 miljard stuks. Het verhaal dat het team vertelt, schetst Pepe als de oer kikker die ooit heerste over de meme wereld, maar die te maken kreeg met stijgende gas fees, trage transacties en afhakers. Little Pepe presenteert zich als de erfgenaam van de troon, niet zomaar een nieuwe memecoin, maar de oplossing voor de problemen van het oude rijk. De belofte is duidelijk, weg met de oude web3 sprookjes en een frisse start met Little Pepe, een Layer-2 blockchain die lage kosten, hoge snelheid en meme magie combineert. Volgens de ontwikkelaars is het project ontstaan uit de moerassen van Solidity en de jungles van JavaScript, gewapend met memes en battle tested code om zijn rechtmatige plaats op de troon in te nemen. Wat maakt Little Pepe anders dan andere meme coins? Volgens de makers onderscheidt Little Pepe zich met vier pijlers die inspelen op bekende blockchain problemen. Zo is er Meme Culture Integration, de blockchain zelf draait volledig op meme cultuur, in tegenstelling tot andere Layer-2 oplossingen die alleen Ethereum schaalbaar maken. Een ander belangrijk punt is de belofte van ultra lage tarieven. Waar Ethereum bekendstaat om hoge fees, moet deze nieuwe chain juist extreem goedkoop worden. Tegelijk legt het team de nadruk op veiligheid en snelheid. Transacties zouden razendsnel verwerkt worden zonder problemen. Daarnaast belooft het netwerk fast finality, oftewel vrijwel directe afwikkelingstijden. In de whitepaper wordt het zelfs omschreven als “sneller dan een tweet van Elon.” Een opvallend kenmerk is ook de zero tax policy, geen belasting op aankopen en verkopen. Of zoals het team schrijft, “jouw baby kikker hoort niet belast te worden voor het rondspringen.” Tokenomics en giveaway De totale voorraad van 100 miljard tokens is verdeeld over zeven categorieën. Voor de presale is 26,5% weggezet, terwijl 30% gereserveerd blijft voor de chain zelf en toekomstige infrastructuur. Verder is 13,5% bestemd voor staking en beloningen, 10% voor marketing, nog eens 10% voor liquiditeit en 10% voor CEX reserves. Het grootste aandeel gaat naar de reserves, waarmee de basis van de blockchain kan worden opgebouwd. De presale allocatie geeft vroege investeerders toegang, terwijl de liquiditeit en exchange reserves ruimte scheppen voor toekomstige listings. Voor holders zijn er staking- en beloningsmechanismen, die volgens het team laten zien dat dit “niet zomaar een meme coin is, maar een project met een ziel.” Om de lancering kracht bij te zetten, organiseert Little Pepe een giveaway van $ 777.000. Tien winnaars ontvangen elk voor $77.000 aan $LILPEPE tokens. Meedoen kan door minimaal $100 te investeren in de presale en aanvullende acties te voltooien, zoals volgen, delen en vrienden taggen. Extra taken zorgen voor meer winkansen. Hoe doe je mee aan de presale Wie wil instappen, doorloopt drie stappen. Allereerst is er een wallet nodig die gekoppeld wordt aan de presale widget op de website van Little Pepe. Met ETH (ERC20) kunnen $LILPEPE tokens worden gekocht. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om met USDT in te stappen, zolang deze via het Ethereum netwerk wordt verstuurd en er genoeg ETH beschikbaar is om de gas fees te dekken. Ook creditcards of debitcards worden geaccepteerd, al is ook dan een DeFi wallet vereist. Het team heeft hiervoor een handleiding gepubliceerd. Volgens de whitepaper FAQ worden tokens pas na afloop van de presale verdeeld. Gebruikers hoeven alleen hun wallet te koppelen en kunnen daarna hun $LILPEPE claimen. Website | X (Twitter) | Telegram i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen is geschreven door Redactie en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001885-14.62%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000009949-2.75%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001684-0.70%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 11:46
Share

Trending News

More

People From 130 Countries Onboard vs Polkadot’s Theory: BlockDAG Takes 2025’s Best Coin Spot

MIIT's NVDB: Preventing High-Risk Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerabilities in Apple's iOS/iPadOS/macOS

Little Pepe haalt 25 miljoen dollar op en claimt een eigen blockchain te gaan bouwen

Why BullZilla’s Top 100x Crypto Presale in 2025 Draws Early Buyers While Official Trump and Bonk Stay in the Spotlight

Aerodrome AERO DeFi Crypto Defies Gravity After Major JP Morgan Move