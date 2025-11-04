ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
Ethereum faces $303M in liquidations as crypto markets unwind $1.13B in leveraged longs. With macro pressures mounting and ETH testing $3,600 support, traders weigh whether this is a shakeout or the start of deeper losses.Ethereum faces $303M in liquidations as crypto markets unwind $1.13B in leveraged longs. With macro pressures mounting and ETH testing $3,600 support, traders weigh whether this is a shakeout or the start of deeper losses.

Liquidation Storm Sweeps $303M in Ethereum: What Is Next for ETH?

By: Cryptodaily
2025/11/04 20:14
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01196--%
Ethereum
ETH$3,550.21+0.35%

A sharp wave of liquidations rattled the crypto market over the past 24 hours, erasing more than $1.13 billion in leveraged long positions—with $303 million in Ethereum (ETH) alone. The selloff underscores the growing fragility in a market stretched by leverage, macro uncertainty, and shifting institutional sentiment.

While traders grapple with losses, Outset PR, founded by crypto communications expert Mike Ermolaev, demonstrates how strategic, data-driven storytelling can help crypto projects build resilience and visibility even in turbulent markets.

Over-Leveraged Traders Face Margin Calls

Ethereum’s drop below $3,700 triggered a cascade of automated liquidations, forcing over-leveraged traders to close positions en masse. The move reflects a chain reaction typical of high-volatility markets: as prices dip below key support, margin calls and stop-loss orders amplify selling pressure. This forced liquidation cycle rapidly drains liquidity and accelerates price declines, leaving both retail and institutional traders scrambling for stability.

Ethereum Faces a Triple Threat

Ethereum’s correction illustrates a triple threat scenario:

  1. Forced unwinds of leveraged longs,

  2. Macro headwinds undermining risk sentiment, and

  3. Lingering DeFi security concerns dampening investor confidence.

The critical question now is whether ETH can hold the $3,575–$3,600 support zone—the level corresponding to July’s swing low. A decisive close below that area could expose ETH to a deeper pullback toward $3,460, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

For bulls, maintaining this zone is vital. A rebound from here could signal a healthy reset in leverage, paving the way for stabilization and gradual recovery. But if macro conditions worsen or Bitcoin extends its drawdown, Ethereum could struggle to reclaim lost ground.

Outset PR Crafts Communications Like a Workshop, Powered by Data

Outset PR operates more like a workshop than a traditional agency—each campaign is built with market fit and timing in mind. Instead of relying on random placements or templated packages, the team crafts messaging that aligns precisely with market sentiment, ensuring a client’s story lands when attention is strongest.

Media outlets are selected based on metrics such as discoverability, domain authority, conversion potential, and viral reach. Every pitch is tuned to match a platform’s editorial voice and audience demographics, and the rollout is timed to unfold organically—much like how successful traders map entry points in volatile markets.

Outset PR’s boutique approach is backed by daily analytics and trend monitoring, allowing campaigns to follow market momentum rather than chase it. The result is a verifiable, data-led impact that translates communications into measurable visibility.

The agency’s record speaks for itself:

  • Step App: 138% rise in FITFI token value during the campaign.

  • Choise.ai: CHO token surged 28.5x amid coverage of a business upgrade.

  • ChangeNOW: Customer base grew 40% through multi-layered PR.

  • StealthEX: 26 tier-1 media features, 3.62 billion estimated total reach.

Whether through tier-1 pitching, editorial-focused content, or targeted media outreach for early-stage projects, Outset PR ensures clients gain traction that lasts beyond market cycles. For founders who want communications grounded in performance data and market logic, this is what PR should feel like.

Outlook: Near-Term Pain, Long-Term Opportunity

While the current liquidation storm highlights the risks of over-leveraged positioning, it also sets the stage for potential accumulation once excess leverage is flushed out. Historically, such deleveraging phases have preceded renewed uptrends, especially when underlying fundamentals—such as network activity and institutional inflows—remain intact.

In the near term, traders will watch for Ethereum’s ability to defend $3,575–$3,600, the behavior of futures open interest, and ETF flow stability as key indicators of market resilience.

Until macro headwinds ease and liquidity returns, Ethereum may remain range-bound—but for long-term investors, these volatile corrections often create strategic entry points rather than lasting breakdowns.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1961-1.80%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014948+5.38%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.004848+50.14%
Allo
RWA$0.004499-1.12%
Starpower
STAR$0.12188-1.26%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,651.28
$105,651.28$105,651.28

+0.56%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,550.21
$3,550.21$3,550.21

+0.87%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5512
$2.5512$2.5512

+0.87%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.79
$166.79$166.79

+0.30%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17996
$0.17996$0.17996

+0.40%